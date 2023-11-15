10 best Minecraft desert temple seeds (2023)

Minecraft continues to introduce new structures, but players shouldn't overlook the older additions. Such is the case with desert temples, also known as desert pyramids. On top of providing plenty of loot to those who find their hidden and trapped treasure chests, the introduction of archeology has given players the ability to brush suspicious sand in desert temples for more goodies.

Although deserts have gotten a little lost in Minecraft's expanding world generation, they still offer plenty of rewards for players who seek them out. To that end, there are more than a few world seeds that provide fans with the ability to access desert temples in a relatively easy fashion, and it doesn't hurt to examine a few of them.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 great Minecraft seeds for finding desert temples

1) Azalea Desert (-49280892668438184, Java)

Lush caves run underneath this seed's nearest desert temple (Image via Skyphii/Reddit)

Minecraft players will start this Java Edition seed adjacent to a desert village with a ruined mineshaft running underneath it at roughly (X: 200 Z: 296). Once they've established themselves, they can head to (X: 328 Z: 328) to find the nearest desert temple with nearby azalea trees worth checking out. Since these trees mark the location of lush caves, players may want to bring a pickaxe and shovel.

As an added bonus, fans can check out the coordinates (X: 376 Z: 312) to find a ruined Nether portal near the pyramid for some extra loot.

2) The Cave Temple (1031155834, Bedrock)

This temple requires a bit of travel, but it might be worth it for some Minecraft fans (Image via AddisonSuccess2023/Reddit)

This seed offers an interesting spawning location for a desert temple in Minecraft, but players will have to do some work to get to it. A pyramid lies at (X: -442 Y: 68 Z:-5898), which is quite far from the spawn point with regard to the Z-axis. Be that as it may, the structure is housed in a partially exposed cave system. There are also gold and coal ores worth mining.

Though traveling far for a desert temple may seem a bit unnecessary, this one's location might make for an interesting base build if players are up to it.

3) The Mishmash (-4819466340285857644, Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed's desert temple has some company (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

It's one thing to find a desert temple in Minecraft, but another to find it joined with additional structures in extremely close proximity. If players like their structures in clusters, this may be the seed for them. At approximately (X: 95 Z: 152), players will find a desert pyramid flush against a woodland mansion, which also has a desert village flanking it.

Oddly enough, all three structures are resting in a body of water, which may make accessing the temple a little trickier than usual. Fortunately, players can always enter from the top if they need to and simply negate their fall damage with a water bucket or a slime/honey block.

4) Desert Paradise (1538100941941621286737640, Bedrock)

This cozy desert locale is quite close to Minecraft players' spawn area in this seed (Image via Lucky_719/Reddit)

Although Minecraft fans will start this Bedrock Edition seed in a jungle biome, they can head to (X: 840 Z: 248) to find a combined desert temple and village area. The temple is partially submerged, but draining a little water out of the structure shouldn't be a particularly difficult task.

Even better, on the way to the area, players will also find a ruined portal at (X: 328 Z: 56), a jungle temple at (X: 168 Z: 344), and a set of trail ruins at (X: 184 Z: 184) for a few extra item pickups.

5) The Village Temple (-4327904694146500881, Java)

Desert temples don't get much closer to villages than they do in this Minecraft seed (Image via Successful_Extreme_8/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans want a desert temple right next to a village, they won't get much closer than what this seed provides.

At (X: -192 Z: 304), players will find a pyramid directly on the outskirts of a desert village that is simply waiting to be explored. Moreover, there are other structures to enjoy, as a village/shipwreck combo can be found at approximately (X: -104 Z: -232).

6) The Four Pyramids (7290596365611554596, Java)

Four separate desert temples lie in reach for Minecraft fans in this seed (Image via Mojang)

On top of having access to an above-ground mineshaft right at the spawn point, Minecraft players can find four desert temples within walking distance in this seed. A ruined portal also rests at (X: 24 Z: 72) for some quick loot. Additionally, fans can head to (X: 72 Z: 232), (X: -216 Z: 264), (X: -136 Z: -136), and (X: 88 Z: -296) to find desert temples for their loot and archeological needs.

Players can also find a nearby pillager outpost at (X: 224 Z: -288) and a desert village at (X: 560 Z: -240).

7) All in One Place (7670621680820940115, Bedrock)

Players won't have to go far to find plenty of structures in this seed, including a desert temple (Image via Doctorlector44/Reddit)

Though Minecraft fans won't find much at this seed's spawn point, minus an abandoned mineshaft or two underground, things change when players head to (X: 332 Z: 138), where a desert temple rests alongside a village. One can also find a desert well in the vicinity, which should be useful for finding pottery sherds via archeology by brushing the suspicious sand within it.

A ruined portal also rests near (X: 360 Z: 136) if players want to head to the Nether or just loot a few decent items from its loot chest.

8) The Lonely Temple (-9164165905791567801, Bedrock)

This desert temple seems quite isolated in this Minecraft seed (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

Minecraft fans won't find a ton of items to plunder from this lone desert temple at spawn, but it does present other opportunities. It's relatively isolated and doesn't have much clutter around it when it comes to blocks, so one could reshape this temple into a starting base for future adventures.

Fortunately, even though this desert temple is dropped right in the water, it isn't flooded. However, players may want to use caution if they decide to dig beneath it due to the ocean surrounding the temple.

9) Temple of Pillaging (6658650853035838587, Java)

Minecraft's pillager mobs got a bit creative in this seed (Image via ThatGuyOnReddit17/Reddit)

Pillagers may not have their own dedicated temples in Minecraft, but that didn't stop them from making one of their own in this seed. Players will have to head to (X: 4860 Z: 530) to get to it, so using a teleport command or similar function is advisable if at all possible. Regardless, when players reach the coordinates, they'll find a pillager outpost dropped right in the center of a desert temple.

Once players clear out the nearby pillagers, this spot might make for a nice base of operations. It's far away from the spawn point, to be sure, but some might not mind so much since it saves them time collecting resources and building.

10) Ancient Waters (4256538155150362998, Bedrock)

Two desert temples in Minecraft's oceans are quite a rare occurrence (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

For the most part, desert temples are supposed to be generated on dry land, but there are always exceptions during world generation. This seed is a perfect example of one such omission, as it generates two pyramids in the middle of a coral-filled ocean. The two structures can be found at (X: -152 Z: 56) and (X: 8 Z: 8), but there are also a few more worth checking out.

Specifically, fans can find a ruined portal at (X: 40 Z: 72) as well as two shipwrecks at (X: 40 Z: 120) and (X: -88 Z: -104) for some extra lootable goodies.