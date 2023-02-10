5 best build ideas for caves in Minecraft (2023)

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang made some massive changes to how caves generate in the in-game world. Previously, caves were smaller and quite dull, but now the caves are massive, containing huge lava pools and aquifers. The caves also have three distinct types of biomes, all evoking different feelings in explorers' minds.

Hence, there is no better time than now to build unique structures inside caves and cave biomes. Though players have built all kinds of structures inside caves in the past, they will have many more content and themes to play with after the 1.19 update. Here are some of the best build ideas for caves in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be other great build ideas as well.

Try these five stunning cave builds in Minecraft.

1) Lush Cave hut

Lush Caves can be a perfect biome to build a cozy hut as a survival base in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/PlaidSCG)

Lush Caves are one of the most comforting cave biomes since they are filled with vegetation, glow berries illuminating the area, and cute axolotls. It essentially serves as a haven for explorers who are mining and exploring dangerous caves. Hence, users can create a cozy hut in this biome either as their permanent survival base or simply as a panic shelter for when they are overwhelmed after fighting loads of hostile mobs.

2) Massive dwarven city

Massive caves can be converted into a beautiful dwarven city in Minecraft (Image via Pinterest)

Since the caves after the 1.19 update have gotten massive, players can create a dwarven city inspired by the famous film franchise Lord Of The Rings. Massive halls, bridges, and rooms can be created in these caves, where explorers can mine for different ores at different levels. Users can either create around naturally generating caves or terraform the caves to fit a certain style of build.

3) Revamping Ancient City

Revamping Ancient City can be a fun project in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/unsuspecting_emu)

Though this is not a traditional build idea, it is a fun project players can take up while exploring the new Ancient City. This new structure is infested with sculk blocks and severely dilapidated. Hence, users can try to remove all the sculk blocks from the city and restore the mini-structures present in them. Once this is done, the location can be used for several purposes.

4) Ships in Aquifers

Ships can be built on aquifers inside caves in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/SillyNameHere002)

After the 1.19 update, a large number of aquifers started generating in the caves. Aquifers are bodies of water that generate underground. Certain aquifers can be as massive as the caves, while others can generate in certain pockets. Though several players must have built custom ships in oceans and lakes, they can try to create a unique kind of aquifer ship using different kinds of blocks and designs. These ships can also store items and blocks gathered from nearby mining areas.

5) Underground Nether Portal

A decorative Nether portal can be made in Minecraft caves (Image via Reddit / u/cloudyterraria)

The Nether is a hellish realm that contains lava, mysterious monsters, and irregular, dangerous terrain. Since it is usually believed that hell is underneath the regular world, a portal to the realm should also be deep underground. Hence, users can create a unique nether portal in a cave and beautifully decorate the region around it. Later, they can create a quick water elevator to easily access the portal to the hellish realm.

