How to make a Nether portal sword in Minecraft

The Nether in Minecraft can be accessed by activating a portal made of obsidian. Once entered, another portal is generated, from where you step into the hellish realm. Hence, both realms are connected by these two portals.

Of course, the Nether realm looks like hell as it is filled with lava and mysterious ghost-like creatures that are mostly hostile toward you. In real life, it is usually said that hell is below us, and this can also be applied to the Overworld and the Nether.

With all this information, a talented Minecraft player and content creator named Goldrobin came up with a massive sword structure that has a nether portal as its blade.

Steps to create the Nether portal sword in Minecraft

1) Gather all the items

First, gather all the items needed to build the structure in Minecraft (Image via YouTube / Goldrobin)

Before building any structure in the game, you must gather all the necessary items needed for construction. For a nether portal sword, you will need all the items shown in the picture above, though the decorative blocks can be changed if you want the sword to look different.

Items needed to build the Nether part of the sword in Minecraft (Image via YouTube / Goldrobin)

In this particular build, the content creator used deepslate, basalt, and other dark-colored and red blocks. The red blocks were used simply because the Nether portal opened up in a Crimson Forest Nether biome.

Additionally, you must also keep a separate chest full of items needed to build the Nether side of the portal.

2) Building the Overworld nether portal sword

The nether portal sword in the Minecraft Overworld will have a hilt (Image via YouTube / Goldrobin)

Start by building a tall obsidian frame that will act as the portal itself. The bottom frame of the portal should be flush with the ground, essentially showing how the portal goes through the ground and below to the Nether realm.

Once done, decorate the sides of the obsidian frame and start building the hilt of the sword on top of the obsidian frame. The portal itself must be slightly covered by the decoration from the top so that it blends in with the hilt. You can either create a hilt similar to this or make a different design.

3) Building the Nether nether portal sword

Nether side of the sword portal will have the rest of the blade stuck to the ceiling of the Minecraft realm (Image via YouTube / Goldrobin)

Once you enter the Nether realm from the sword portal, a normal portal will generate in the hellish realm.

You need to create a new sword portal right above it to accurately connect it to the sword portal in the Overworld. To do this, look at the coordinates of the portal and just change the Y level, creating a new portal above the old one.

The Nether side of the sword portal should be quite long but should start from the ceiling. The flattish bottom of the obsidian frame can be covered with decorative blocks, creating a sharp tapering end of the sword. The rest of the sword design should match the Overworld sword design.

