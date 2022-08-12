5 best Minecraft Nether portal designs in 2022

Nether portals in Minecraft are fascinating mini-structures that players create in order to enter a completely different realm.

When players first enter the game, they spend all their time in the Overworld realm. However, they soon discover that there is another realm called the Nether. This can only be accessed through a Nether portal.

A Nether portal is built from obsidian blocks and the flint and steel item. Once players obtain at least 10 obsidian blocks, they can build the smallest portal by making a vertical rectangle. The portal is activated by igniting the inner walls with flint and steel.

Though players usually make portals to quickly teleport through realms, they can also decorate them in an interesting way.

Fantasy portal design, Dark portal tower, and 3 other ways to design a Minecraft Nether portal in 2022

1) Basic portal decoration

This is one of the most basic designs that players can implement for their Nether portals in Minecraft. In this design, a small portal is slightly covered with certain blocks to make it look like a house or base entrance.

Players can use stone bricks, wood logs, leaf blocks, and even lamps to cover the frame of the portal and only leave the opening. The top can be made from stone slabs. A layer of wood logs and leaf blocks can then be placed. The side pillars should leave space for the portal.

2) Fantasy portal design

If players are willing to go a step further, they can create an extremely beautiful fantasy-esque Nether portal in Minecraft.

This will be a circular build where a large Nether portal will be covered with a circular wooden frame. A beautiful tree-like design will slightly cover the front of the portal. Players will have to know the art of making circles in Minecraft in order to nail this design.

Players can add lanterns and leaf blocks to further beautify the Nether portal. Of course, they can also use other types of blocks to change its overall look.

3) Dragon Skull portal

This is another stunning Nether portal design that players can try to build in Minecraft.

This build features a huge Nether portal that will essentially be inside the mouth of a menacing dragon skull. The skull can be made from quartz blocks or bone blocks for more authenticity. Players can slightly alter the look of the dragon by changing each layer.

The Dragon Skull portal is one of the most complex designs on this list. Players will need a lot of patience and accuracy to build it.

4) Dark portal tower

Minecraft players can use deepslate blocks to create dark and evil-looking builds with ease. This build, featuring deepslate blocks, is one of the simpler-looking Nether portal designs out there.

Players can create a small tower surrounding a normal-sized Nether portal with deepslate bricks and walls. Additionally, they can place amethyst clusters right above the Nether portal area. This will give the portal a magical look.

5) Nether sword portal

Even though this build was made a year ago, it is still one of the best ways to design a Nether portal in Minecraft.

Players can create a huge sword that will have a portal in the blade area. The Overworld portal will have the hilt of the sword, while the Nether portal will have the attacking end of the sword. This will give the impression that the sword is piercing through the Overworld realm and reaching the Nether below.

