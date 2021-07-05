3 best uses of fossils in Minecraft

Any gamer is sure to feel like an expert archeologist if they are able to find a fossil structure in Minecraft.

Minecraft fossils spawn in the soul sand valley biome in the nether very frequently, but in the overworld, they are a rare find. Fossils can only be found in desert or swamp biomes. What’s more, fossils will only generate between the extremely limited Y levels of 40 and 49, meaning that they’re usually hidden underground.

Aside from being rare structures, fossils are not known for being too useful in Minecraft. However, there are some ways players can utilize these interesting finds. The following is a list of potential uses of a Minecraft fossil structure.

Best uses of Minecraft fossils

Grow a Garden

Image via Minecraft

There are many different types of fossil shapes that can generate in a Minecraft world, most of them being made out of upwards of 100 bone blocks. Players who do not care for the fossil structure or its original shape can mine these bone blocks and in turn collect a huge supply of valuable bone meal.

Bone meal can be used to grow plants and crops in Minecraft. It can be used on nearly every plant a player can think of, ranging from tree saplings to sea pickles. One bone block makes nine pieces of bone meal, so fossils should be more than ideal resources for gamers with a virtual green thumb.

DIY Dinosaur

Image via Pinterest

Fossils in Minecraft are seemingly meant to emulate the real life dinosaur fossils that have been excavated from the earth over the years. Most of the time, when archeologists find these fossils, they are transferred and rearranged to be put on display for the public. Minecraft players can do the exact same thing in the game.

There are two options when it comes to building a dinosaur using fossils in Minecraft. First, a player could mine all of the bone blocks and rearrange them in a separate location. Or, players can leave the structure where they found it, collect bone blocks on their own accord and add onto the already existing fossil to make it even larger than before. Bones can be collected from skeletons, and farming this mob is probably the quickest way to get a large supply of bones to craft into bone blocks.

Museum

Museum build by Reddit user EuphoricEcho

A fossil found in the overworld is undoubtedly an incredibly impressive find. Players may want to commemorate this accomplishment by building their very own Minecraft museum. Museum builds might take a long time and lots of resources, but fossil lovers may find this project to be worth it in the end.

Players can choose to either move the fossil and rearrange it like mentioned above, or they can build the museum directly around the structure in its place so long as the terrain allows.

Because fossils are so common in the nether, players could even build a nether museum if preferred.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod