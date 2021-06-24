5 tips for building a museum in Minecraft

Museums in Minecraft are impressive builds that can really showcase a player’s creativity and building skills.

Many Minecraft builders have shared their museum builds with the community many of which are massive and marvelous. While this is no doubt admirable, it can be daunting to build a Minecraft museum of one’s own given how gigantic the build can be.

Museums don’t necessarily need to be projects of grandeur. In real life, some museums are large and full of a variety of art while others are much smaller with more specific themes. Minecraft players interested in building their own museum should keep this in mind.

Minecraft museum build tips

1) Paintings

Perhaps the most obvious item to include in a Minecraft museum is a painting.

Crafted with eight sticks and one wool, paintings can add lots of character to any wall in Minecraft. There are 26 paintings that players can possibly make. The look of any given painting depends on the size of the wall it is placed onto. Players can break and replace their paintings too.

Deviated museum builders can even take the time to carve out enough wall space to feature every single painting on display in their museum.

2) Item Frames

Players can display some of the most iconic items collected in a Minecraft server.

These can be historic items to emulate real-life historical museums, such as the first diamond ever found on a world seed. Or they can be items a player finds appealing and feels should be highlighted in a museum.

With the new addition of glow item frames which can be collected from glow ink sacs dropped by glow squids, using item frames in a museum is sure to make anything exhibited really stand out.

3) Banners

Players can really highlight their creative ability by making banner designs to be showcased in their Minecraft museum.

Banners can be obtained in a number of different ways and can be easily crafted using six wool and one stick. All players need to customize banners is a loom, made simply with two wood planks and two string.

Players can also display any banner collected throughout a Minecraft world via village, pillager, end city, or any other place they can find.

4) Books

Museums aren’t always about visual arts. There are plenty of real life museums with a variety of themes in Minecraft as well. One way to really personalize a museum in Minecraft is by using book and quills.

Players can utilize books as a method of keeping a record of their Minecraft world, as if they are real life historians. Or, players can simply write anything they feel is appropriate for their museum build. Larger museums could even have their own room dedicated for a library.

5) Signs

Just like in real life museums, players may want to label their displayed items for any potential visitor to read about. This will help any player keep track of the exhibits and give any necessary context to what is being displayed.

Plus, adding signs is fun and personalized. Players have the opportunity to name museum pieces anything they want. Then, to add some pop to the words, glow ink sacs applied to signs will make the text shine bright.

