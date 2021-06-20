Top 5 things you likely didn't know about glow squids in Minecraft

Recently added to the game with the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, glow squids are already one of the most loved mobs in Minecraft.

Based on the original Minecraft squid, glow squids are brighter, bluer, and arguably better versions of the mobs. They can be found in any water below sea level, categorized as Y level 63. Glow squids also emit beautiful glow particles, unlike the standard squid. Aside from looks, however, glow squids function in very similar ways to their mob of origin.

On top of all this, glow squids are unique mobs in Minecraft for a few different reasons. The following is a list of some interesting facts that Minecraft players may not have known about the glow squid.

Five interesting facts about Minecraft glow squids

5) Glow inc sacs

Image via Minecraft

Similar to the ink sacs that regular squids drop when killed, glow squids drop glow ink sacs. Glow ink sacs can be used to craft glow item frames, a new kind of item frame that emits light behind whatever item is placed into it.

Additionally, glow ink sacs can be used to make the text on a sign glow, which is sure to make any words visually pop and grab other players’ attention. Doing this will even grant the player a brand new achievement called “Glow and Behold!”

4) Light in the darkness

Image via Minecraft

Glow squids naturally emit light themselves, hence the word glow in their name. This feature results in the inability to spawn glow squids where there is a surrounding light source. Essentially, glow squids can only spawn in a body of water when there is complete darkness.

This particular aspect of glow squids has not affected finding the mobs. However, as with many Minecraft players, they have already interacted with plenty of glow squids since playing new worlds with the 1.17 update.

Since there will be no other light source nearby, it should be easy to know when a glow squid has been spotted due to its unique turquoise color.

3) Cannot be bred

Image via RedAdventurer11 on Reddit

Don’t be fooled by the cute little ones. Unfortunately, even though there are baby glow squids that naturally spawn, there is currently no way to breed glow squids. Luckily, glow squids always spawn in groups of two to four, so although they cannot be farmed, there will always be multiple when found.

Just like any other baby mob, it is important to note that baby glow squids will not drop anything nor give a player experience points when killed.

2) Minecraft Earth

Image via Minecraft.net

Although new to vanilla Minecraft, the glow squid is not new to the Minecraft universe.

Some Minecraft players may not know that the glow squid originated in the immersive Minecraft spin-off game called Minecraft Earth that has since been shut down. Inspired by the original game, Minecraft Earth functioned similarly to the widely popular game Pokemon Go.

Before releasing the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang held a vote to determine which pre-existing spin-off mob should be added to Minecraft. Glow squids came out victorious, winning the vote cast by many Minecraft players.

1) Fan Favorite

Image via Minecraft

As mentioned, glow squids won a vote to be added to Minecraft. This is a significant feat to accomplish, as very few other mobs - or any element for that matter - have ever been added to the game due to fan interest.

Players in the Minecraft community are constantly campaigning for specific updates and additions to the game. Despite the constant pleading, only four other mobs have been successfully added to the game after being pushed by fans. Glow squids join foxes, goats, and phantoms in this triumph.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by Srijan Sen