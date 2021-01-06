Minecraft Earth to discontinue services on June 30th, free copy of Bedrock Edition to be given to players who made purchases

Minecraft Earth is an interesting experiment by Mojang, but one that will sadly come to an end by this summer, as Mojang shuts down its services by June 2021.

2020 has been a categorically difficult year, with the world coming to a halt due to the global pandemic. Minecraft Earth, by its design, was meant to be a game that encourages social interaction, exploration, and embracing the outdoors.

All of that is not possible or advisable with the restrictions brought upon by the pandemic. As a result, Minecraft Earth inevitably suffered. The game simply could not continue to exist without players being able to go out and play this AR experience.

However, players will be receiving one last update for Minecraft Earth before services are discontinued altogether by July 1st.

Minecraft Earth to shut down in June 2021

Minecraft Earth will be closing down in June 2021. Please read our full message below for details. We appreciate all the support from the community!



🌍 https://t.co/RqMPIwOSkC pic.twitter.com/Ph2x8isf1g — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) January 5, 2021

Today's update for Minecraft Earth focuses on winding things down for the game and introduces the following changes:

Removing real-money transactions

Drastically reducing ruby costs

Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline

Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting

Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level

Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5th and June 30th.

By July 1st, the devs will delete any Minecraft Earth player's data unrelated to Character Creator and Minecoin entitlements.

However, it is not all bad news as players with ruby balances in the game will be provided Minecoins, which they can use on the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skin and texture packs, maps, and even minigames.

On top of that, players who have made any sort of purchase in Minecraft Earth will receive a copy of the Bedrock Edition completely free of cost. Players can head over to the FAQ page to know more.

