Minecraft Earth to discontinue services on June 30th, free copy of Bedrock Edition to be given to players who made purchases

Image via Minecraft Earth, Twitter
Rahul Bhushan
Modified 06 Jan 2021, 13:13 IST
Minecraft Earth is an interesting experiment by Mojang, but one that will sadly come to an end by this summer, as Mojang shuts down its services by June 2021.

2020 has been a categorically difficult year, with the world coming to a halt due to the global pandemic. Minecraft Earth, by its design, was meant to be a game that encourages social interaction, exploration, and embracing the outdoors.

All of that is not possible or advisable with the restrictions brought upon by the pandemic. As a result, Minecraft Earth inevitably suffered. The game simply could not continue to exist without players being able to go out and play this AR experience.

However, players will be receiving one last update for Minecraft Earth before services are discontinued altogether by July 1st.

Minecraft Earth to shut down in June 2021

Today's update for Minecraft Earth focuses on winding things down for the game and introduces the following changes:

  • Removing real-money transactions
  • Drastically reducing ruby costs
  • Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline
  • Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting
  • Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level
  • Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5th and June 30th.
By July 1st, the devs will delete any Minecraft Earth player's data unrelated to Character Creator and Minecoin entitlements. 

However, it is not all bad news as players with ruby balances in the game will be provided Minecoins, which they can use on the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skin and texture packs, maps, and even minigames.

On top of that, players who have made any sort of purchase in Minecraft Earth will receive a copy of the Bedrock Edition completely free of cost. Players can head over to the FAQ page to know more.

Published 06 Jan 2021, 13:08 IST
