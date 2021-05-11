What is book and quill used for in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, an item called book and quill is something that players can create using materials from the Minecraft world to do a few cool things. Players can use book and quill to create written books.

Book and quill is basically just a book with a feather pen along with it. Players will need to craft this using one regular non enchanted book, a feather, and an ink sac. Players can obtain ink sacs by slaying squids.

Players may sometimes even find it inside a buried chest if they're lucky. Books can be found pretty easily in Minecraft. To obtain books, a player simply needs to break a bookshelf with a non enchanted pickaxe or ax.

Feathers are also easily obtainable in the Minecraft world. Some chickens will drop feathers when killed. Players may also find feathers inside chests in village huts.

Book and quill can be a very useful item in the Minecraft world if the player uses it to their advantage. In this article, players will learn what book and quill is used for in Minecraft.

What does book and quill do in Minecraft?

Written books

(Image via tendo on youtube)

Book and quill make it possible for players to create written books in Minecraft. Written books are created after a book and quill is signed. This book looks like a regular enchanted book, except with no enchantments.

Players should note that once the book is signed and closed, they will not be able to re-open it for edits. Players should make sure there are no errors in the book, or anything that they desire to change before signing it.

Capacity

(Image via Minecraft Education Edition)

Book and quills do have a word limit on how much a player can write. The capacity for a book and quill is 50 pages (bedrock) or 100 pages (java) of words, up to 255 characters each page.

No page can exceed 14 lines, and a player will be able to write 25,600 words in the book or 12,800 depending on what Minecraft edition the player is playing on. In single player, the world will even pause for players when a book is being edited (Java edition only)

How to get it?

(Image via Reddit)

The most common way for players to get a book and quill is to craft it themselves. It does not take much to craft the item. Players will only need one book, one feather, and one ink sac to craft it.

Players can also get lucky and find it inside chests in Minecraft, but it is a very rare possibility.