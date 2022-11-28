Minecraft player creates Minas Morgul from Lord of the Rings

One of the aspects that makes Minecraft unique and so engaging is its near-limitless possibilities. In a game of blocks, there are hardly any circles to be found, but that does not seem to restrict one's sense of creativity, as crafters have been able to create pretty much anything they can dream of.

This often bears out in the building aspect of the game (redstone has allowed for some stunning creations to be built). A player might want to build their childhood home, or the setting of a video game, movie or even a book.

But it's the setting from the Lord of the Rings franchise that has caught the attention of many. A Minecraft Redditor recreated Minas Morgul with breathtaking results. Here's a look at his build:

Minecraft Redditor builds stunning Minas Morgul recreation

The Lord of the Rings is arguably the most popular film franchise in the world. The original trilogy is widely considered one of the most successful film series ever. What makes it the perfect muse for a potential Minecraft builder is that much of the film is set in nature, while on the other hand, the game doesn't have buildings or indoor settings, simplifying the recreation process.

The buildings and structures that do exist in Middle Earth can be recreated in Minecraft with relative ease.

In Lord of the Rings, Wikipedia mentions:

"Minas Morgul was once a fortress of Gondor, called Minas Ithil, the Tower of the Moon. As the easternmost fortification in the Kingdom of Gondor, Minas Ithil safeguarded the eastern borders of the realm and protected the capital Osgiliath from the forces of Mordor during the early part of the Third Age."

It was once a safe place before becoming a dark fortress. It has now been stunningly recreated in Minecraft. Here's what the original fortress from the movie franchise looks like:

Minas Morgul from Lord of the Rings (Image via Lord of the Rings Wiki)

The community, which evidently has quite a few Lord of the Rings fans in it, was highly impressed with the recreation of Minas Morgul in Minecraft.

One commenter expressed his astonishment at the Redditor's skill level:

Others couldn't resist referencing the movies:

One player brought up a very interesting fun fact:

Hardcore fans have appreciated the recreation and its resemblance to the original structure:

One player said they wanted to create something like this when they first watched the trilogy:

Many players were left in awe of the Redittor's building talent:

Other gamers expressed their interest in exploring this section of Middle Earth:

Overall, the post has received a lot of appreciation. In less than 10 hours, it has received nearly two thousand upvotes.

