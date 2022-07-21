7 best ship designs to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft’s building community has been unrivaled for a decade. Other survival titles are unable to fully catch up to the game's building mechanics and the freedom it gives its players.

Players can build almost anything they can imagine in Minecraft, from mansions and entire countries to cars and castles. One of the most creative designs in the game is a naval-themed build like a single ship or a fleet of ships.

Since Minecraft doesn’t have anything more advanced than wooden boats, dolphins or ice for water transportation, the idea of building a custom ship/submarine may be an attractive prospect for players.

This article lists seven builds that showcase some great designs for building ships in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

The VOC Batavia, Viking ship and 5 other innovative ship designs for players to try out in Minecraft 1.19

1) Basic ship

Let’s start with a basic build that most beginners can replicate. This build's design seems to be heavily influenced by the shipwreck structure that is found in many water bodies around the Overworld.

The ship's interior has been modeled into a living space for one person. It has the base essentials for players to survive and use in a base of operations.

However, the entire base is custom-made using oak wood, with logs for the mast and crow's nest. White wool has been used to make the sail. A single stripped birch log has been placed along with fences, with a button to represent the helm.

2) Miniature ship

This design features a small ship placed on a beautiful exterior, consisting of an oasis-like area with plants, vines, bushes, a small shelter and a dock.

The ship itself is an advanced version of the basic design that was seen in the first entry on this list. It consists of blocks made out of different types of wood and has a single mast, with sails made out of tinted glass.

Lanterns are visible on the deck for lighting, and the player has used multiple grindstones to represent an anchor.

3) The VOC Batavia

This build showcases a 1:1 replica of the Batavia, a 17th-century ship used by the Dutch East India Company. It is quite detailed and is almost entirely made using different types of wooden planks.

The ship also features five Dutch flags made using different colored wool blocks, aside from some Jack O’Lanterns and fences used for a ton of exterior detailing.

4) Naval House

As the title suggests, this build is a combination of a ship and a house. The house is on the ground, and the ship’s design is integrated above it, sprouting from the roof and displaying its colors in all their glory.

The base of the build is surrounded by some custom-made trees, while the roof of the house is made using warped planks and stripped warped logs.

The detailed ship design has blue-colored flags made using wool, white sails and some banners that drop down towards the house.

5) Lateen ship

This Minecraft build is based on the classic “lateen” shipbuilding design, with the sails being pointy and identical to each other.

Just like the real-life design, every component of the ship is quite symmetrical. As for the building materials, most of the ship is made using spruce and oak wood, while the sails are made using white wool.

6) Viking ship

This Minecraft ship design is based on one of the most popular seafaring communities of all time: the Vikings.

The most recognizable part of the ship is the hull structure, which, like many Viking-era ships, has been carved into a dragon (not unlike a medieval ship). Oars have been made using wooden slabs, while the sails are made using banners.

7) Navy Aircraft Carrier

This Minecraft build showcases a gigantic and incredibly detailed Aircraft Carrier, complete with a radio tower, fighter jets, helicopters, jeeps and other building complexes.

The design is based on the USS Nimitz, which is owned by the United States Navy and is one of the largest warships ever built.

Another shot of the Aircraft Carrier build (Image via reddit/u/nrkheck)

The build mostly uses gray and white blocks. It also uses other blocks like diorite, cobblestone, andesite, stone, bricks, blackstone, anvils, grindstones, obsidian, buttons, quartz and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far