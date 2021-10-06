MCHeli Mod in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Those who have played the Minecraft mod known as MCHeli know that it adds extremely high-quality vehicles and other entities to Minecraft. As seen in the image above, fighter jets, humvees, and even a Lamborghini can be seen next to a hangar building. The fact that this exists in Minecraft is absolutely insane.

Unfortunately, the MCHeli Mod is only available for Minecraft Java Version 1.7.10. However, the glory of this mod is completely worth playing on an older version. Luckily, a Minecraft modder is working on making MCHeli playable on version 1.12.0. Those who want to learn more about this amazing mod can know more below.

Everything to know about the MCHeli Mod in Minecraft

Mod highlights

This is Minecraft BTW (Image via Curseforge)

The MCHeli Mod is unlike any other Minecraft mod that came before or after it. The image above is proof of this, as it looks like a screenshot from the latest Battlefield game.

This mod adds helicopters, fighter jets, UAVs, parachutes, weapons, and a chain system. While this is already amazing, the mod also includes its own asset system, which means Minecraft players can create their own additions to the mod.

In fact, many players have created expansion packs for the MCHeli Mod, which add things like the AC-130 gunship, Humvees, Bugattis, and even massive ships. Most of these additions are created by dedicated modders and given to players for free.

Some of these vehicles, like the fighter jets and AC-130, have the ability to shoot missiles and bombs, which is always a great time. It is not uncommon for a Minecraft player to blow up a village with TNT. With the MCHeli Mod, players can decimate a village in seconds with an AC-130 gunship.

Also Read

In addition to providing assets from other players, this mod allows players to create their own assets and add them to the game. This means that a player can concoct any creation they desire, and add a high-quality rendition of it into their Minecraft game, granted it fits within the parameters of the asset system.

Those looking to download the MCHeli Mod can find it at this link. Once inside of CurseForge, players can hit the 'files' tab to download the mod.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu