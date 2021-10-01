Minecraft Snapshot 21w39a for Java Edition: Everything players need to know

Snapshot 21w39a is quite a large snapshot that features new advancements, technical changes, and bug fixes. Since the release period for the second part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is nearing, Mojang is likely to be working on some of the last features and updates to be showcased.

Since this update is quite large, not everything will be listed below. However, the most important and interesting additions will be highlighted for all players to see.

Patch notes and bug fixes in the Minecraft Snapshot 21w39a

Patch Notes

Listed below are some of the most notable additions and changes from the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 21w39a:

ADVANCEMENT: Added "Caves & Cliffs" for falling from top to bottom of the Overworld

ADVANCEMENT: Added "Feels like home" for riding strider on lava for 50 blocks in the Overworld

ADVANCEMENT: Added "Star Trader" for trading with a villager at the build height limit

ADVANCEMENT: Added "Sound of Music" for playing music with a jukebox in a Meadow biome

CHANGE: The lone trees in Meadows now always contain a bee nest

CHANGE: Buried treasure chests can now contain water breathing potions

CHANGE: Drowned can spawn in aquifers inside dripstone caves

CHANGE: Standalone server.jar now contains individual libraries instead of being flat archive

CHANGE: minecraft/textures/gui/container/inventory.png now contains an extra sprite for a thin-layout version of the effect list in the inventory

CHANGE: The player's list of effects are now shown to the right of their inventory, instead of the left side

Listed below are ALL of the bug fixes found in the new Minecraft Snapshot:

MC-116359 - Status effects aren’t displayed in inventory when recipe book is open

MC-149822 - Bottom border on status effect displays in the inventory is missing

MC-193348 - Status effect bars shift the player’s inventory in creative mode

MC-196723 - Potion effects obtained in creative mode while in inventory do not show up until reopening inventory

MC-214894 - Bamboo generates in caves under jungles

MC-214959 - Sugar cane generated in cave

MC-218167 - Chatting causes lag to occur

MC-236755 - “Feature Placement” Crash / java.lang.IndexOutOfBoundsException: Index 0 out of bounds for length 0

MC-236903 - Naturally generated cave vines have an age between 17-25

MC-237505 - Certain Biome Builder debug values do not change

