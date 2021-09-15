Top 5 additions in both parts of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update

Both parts of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update are some of the most significant updates in Minecraft history. These updates contain some of the most exciting additions that have ever been introduced to Minecraft. While some players may have been let down by the 1.17 update, the 1.18 update is sure to satisfy every player's needs.

These updates contain countless amazing changes to Minecraft. However, the list below will highlight only the five best additions. Some of these changes will be from the already released 1.17 update, and some will be upcoming in the exciting Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part two.

5 best additions in both parts of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update

5) Axolotls

Happy Axolotls (Image via CGTrader)

Added in the Minecraft 1.17 update, Axolotls were one of the most anticipated additions in Minecraft history.

These cute creatures are extremely loyal and will not hesitate to attack any aquatic animal that is harassing the player. Minecraft players needed a breedable aquatic (and cute) pet, and the axolotl checks all of those boxes at once.

4) Cave Biomes

A lush caves biome (Image via SpigotMC)

The first part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update added two new cave biomes, and these biomes are absolutely stunning.

The first biome (seen above) is known as the lush caves biome. This biome features lush greenery, introducing new blocks such as dripleaf and azalea. The next biome is the dripstone caves, which feature massive stalactites named Dripstone.

These caves add a needed improvement to the otherwise boring underground section of the Overworld.

3) The Warden

An unfortunate sight (Image via wallpapercave)

The warden will be added in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update. This terrifying mob is slated to be one of the most dangerous mobs in the game, all while being completely blind.

As seen in the image above, the warden has no eyes. It uses the sensors on the side of its head to sense movements and pursue them. In fact, the warden is said to be able to kill a player with full netherite armor in two hits. Players must beware when searching for this fearsome foe.

2) Caves

New cave generation (Image via Wattles on YouTube)

The new cave generation is one of the most exciting features upcoming in the second part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Some of these caves are massive and spacious areas, and some are thin snaky little caves. The old Minecraft generation was quite boring, and these cave additions and updates will completely change the game. Minecraft players will have a lot to learn while exploring these massive caves.

1) Cliffs

Beautiful new cliffs (Image via Wattles on YouTube)

By far, the most exciting upcoming addition in the Minecraft 1.18 update is the massive changes to the mountains.

Minecraft's previous mountains were quite bland and would not leave the player in awe when looked at. These new cliffs are breathtaking, stretching high into the sky. In fact, the world height was increased just so these cliffs could fit into the Overworld. These cliffs come with a sleuth of new biomes, most of which are amazing to look at.

The YouTube video above showcases most of the features in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update.

