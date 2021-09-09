Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7: Everything players need to know

In preparation for the release of the new Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang has been putting out a series of patches known as Experimental Snapshots. These snapshots are meant to polish the update so that it is close to bug-free upon release.

While Experimental Snapshot 7 is not the largest snapshot, it does contain some important patches that players should be aware of.

Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 7: Full patch notes

Beautiful peaks in Minecraft (Image via wattles on YouTube)

The official patch notes for the Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 7 are listed below:

Noodle caves can generate at any height, no longer capped at y 130. This means you'll sometimes find tiny cave openings and cracks in mountain peaks. Tread with care.

Some parts of the terrain are ever so slightly smoother (less 3d noise in tech speak)

Elytra doesn't take durability damage when gliding, only when using rockets. So you don't HAVE to have mending or unbreaking enchantments to use your elytra, especially now that there are higher mountains and cliffs to launch from.

Elytra rocket boost is a bit weaker, so you can't fly as fast with rockets. We are testing this for several reasons: Elytra rocket boosting was so fast that other means of transport were almost redundant. We want to balance it out a bit. Even in earlier versions of Minecraft most servers get laggy when players fly around with elytra & rockets because they fly faster than chunks can load. With the new world height, this would probably get worse. There is so much more cool terrain to enjoy now, wouldn't want to zoom past it all too fast, right? Note that the gliding speed is unchanged. This affects just rocket boosting.

While the Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 7 is quite small, the elytra changes are pretty significant.

The fact that the elytra does not take durability damage from gliding is a big deal. However, the rocket boost nerf balances it out.

Overall, these seem like great changes that will improve the play quality of Minecraft.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh