Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 6: Everything players need to know

Mojang has released yet another Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs experimental snapshot, making this the sixth one in total. These snapshots have drastically changed the landscape of the new update for the better, and each one is very exciting.

The sixth snapshot is small and less notable, but it fixes a lot of bugs and glitches that were present in the last one.

Official patch notes for the Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 6

Absolutely stunning Minecraft mountains (Image via Mojang)

The official Minecraft Experimental Snapshot 6 patch notes are listed below:

Tweaked placement of the new mountain biomes so they match the mountain terrain and temperature better. Grove and snowy slopes are less likely to generate on mountain peaks. In cold climates, grove and snowy slopes tend to start much lower down, while in temperate and hot climates, they tend to start higher up.

Tweaked biome placement to reduce the risk of cold microbiomes, such as a small splotch of snowy tundra in the middle of a forest (birdpoop microbiomes). It can still happen, but not as often.

Fixed an accidental change from the last Minecraft snapshot that made lush caves smaller and more fragmented. Now, they should be about as common as in snapshot 4 again.

Giant tree taiga and giant spruce taiga no longer count as cold climates from a biome placement perspective. So these biomes are less likely to be mixed in with snowy biomes. This caused a small reshuffle of other biomes to maintain the overall balance.

Slightly reduced the number of water springs.

Slightly increased underwater magma to increase the chance of finding air when diving in aquifers.

Cavier ocean floors! Aquifers under oceans/rivers are more likely to link to the underground. This means you are more likely to find cave openings on ocean floors that actually lead somewhere instead of being cut off. One consequence of this is that caves at y0-40 below oceans are more likely to be flooded. If you dive into an underground lake, you might end up inside one of those flooded caves and pop out at the bottom of an ocean.

Underwater ravines are back. Cave carvers can now carve through sand and gravel on ocean floors, so underwater ravines and caves will no longer be hidden under a layer of gravel or sand. As opposed to MC 1.17, we no longer use a specific carver for underwater ravines, we just use normal noise caves and carvers but on ocean floors. So the underwater ravines won't look exactly the same as in 1.17, but we get a lot more natural variation. Magma may still generate inside them, as with all flooded caves.

Horses, Mules, and Donkeys now follow players holding golden carrots, golden apples, and enchanted golden apples. This makes it easier to get your horse across that deep river! Similarly, llamas follow hay bales.

Swamps can now generate in dry areas. They couldn't do that in the last snapshot, which seemed to make sense. However, it turned out that a very small area will sometimes be drier than the surrounding area, causing microbiome issues like small spots of desert in the middle of a swamp. Swamps should be less fragmented now, and they appreciate that.

The Minecraft YouTube video above provides a visual showcase of these patch notes.

