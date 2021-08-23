How to make a kelp XP farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17

Minecraft players looking for more efficient ways to increase their XP intake are probably not aware of the kelp method. While this method is available in both the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, the technique detailed below is optimized for the Bedrock edition.

This technique utilizes the ability to gain XP from smelting kelp in the smoker. When done en masse, kelp provides tons of XP to the Minecraft player with very little work required. A full tutorial for this awesome kelp XP farm is detailed below.

Creating a kelp XP farm in Minecraft 1.17 Bedrock Edition

Resources Required

All resources required for this build (Image via Youtube/JC Playz)

The resources for the entire kelp XP farm are as follows:

Three levers

Four redstone torches

Five redstone dust

One redstone repeater

One sticky piston

One piston

Three sand

One water bucket

One trapdoor

One stone slab

One sign

One kelp

Two smokers

Six chests

Seven hoppers

Six ladders

Two glass panes

15 glass

One stack of cobble

While this may seem like a lot of resources at first, most of these resources are extremely easy to accumulate which makes this build quite simple. Additionally, the mass amounts of XP that this build provides will make the building process worth the effort.

How to build kelp XP farm

Front shot of the build (Image via YouTube/JC Playz)

At a basic level, this build works by using a piston to break kelp as it grows. The broken kelp is then sent down into a chest/hopper system, which smelts the kelp using smokers, where the player can collect the XP. Minecraft players will be provided with a YouTube video by JC PLayz at the end of this tutorial in case they get stuck.

To begin the build, Minecraft players will need to create a redstone clock. This will update the sand that the kelp is placed on so that the kelp grows every second. This allows players to acquire an insane amount of XP without having to wait for the kelp to grow.

On top of the clock will be the area in which the kelp is broken. This is done by placing a piston, sand and water so that the kelp can grow. The piston will also be connected to the clock so that it breaks the kelp every time it is grown.

Once the kelp is broken, it is then sucked into a hopper and sent into a system of different blocks. First it is sent into a chest, which leads to two smokers. These smokers will smelt the kelp which provides mass amounts of XP.

The quick YouTube video above provides a tutorial on how to build this kelp XP farm in Minecraft

Also read: How to find shipwrecks in Minecraft

Edited by Siddharth Satish