What is andesite used for in Minecraft?

Andesite in Minecraft is a common block that players may often see around the world. It can be found in the bottom of caves or even on the surface in extreme hill biomes.

Andesite can also be found inside of woodland mansions and igloos. This block can be crafted using one block of diorite and one block of cobblestone.

The polished version of andesite can be commonly found inside of woodland mansions in the “jail rooms.” Andesite is kind of easy to spot due to its blueish grey color.

So the real question is what can andesite be used for? This article sheds light on everything players need to know about andesite and what it can be used for.

What are the main things players use andesite for in Minecraft?

Decoration

Image via Reddit

Andesite is not mainly used for much of anything in Minecraft, but players can use it for decoration when building their own house. Since andesite has the same blast resistance as regular stone, it can make a good wall for a house.

Players may also want to place andesite around as decoration due to its nice color. Andesite can also be mined very easily using any kind of pickaxe, which makes it a very easy-to-obtain and nice resource for players to use for their house structure.

Redstone comparators

Image via Minecraft Bedrock Wiki

A redstone comparator is a device used in redstone circuits to maintain, compare, or measure certain block states in items such as chests, containers, etc.

Andesite can be used to obstruct a restone comparator. The device requires three redstone torches, one nether quartz, and three stone blocks. Andesite can be the stone block that is used to build the comparator.

This device also measures the fullness of items such as chests, brewing stands, and furnaces.

Selling to villagers

Image via RajCraft on YouTube

Andesite can be sold to stone mason villagers. When a player trades with a villager, both the player and the villager gain experience. Stone mason villagers can trade a player with emeralds for the andesite stone.

Players may also obtain polished andesite by trading with these villagers. They can trade one or two emeralds for four pieces of polished andesite, which can be used to craft polished andesite stairs and slabs. Also, players may trade 16-21 pieces of andesite to villagers.

