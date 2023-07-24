Minecraft player uncovers a perfect shipwreck under beach 

Whenever you create a new Minecraft world or explore a new world and generate new chunks, the game quickly generates terrain, biomes, and structures on the spot. Since each and every world is randomly generated with so many variables, the probabilities of unique generations are quite high, even though it generates under some set parameters.

Over the years, players have found all kinds of unique structures, terrain, and biome generations and shared them with other players in the community. This happened again when a player posted a unique shipwreck in their world, which was not essentially a wreck.

Minecraft Redditor finds an intact ship outside of a waterbody

A Minecraft Redditor named 'u/Effective-Pattern971' recently posted a picture of a shipwreck that was completely intact and buried outside the ocean in a beach biome.

The caption explained how the player found three of its masts sticking out of the ground in a beach biome and how they discovered an intact ship with three chests after they started digging for it.

The picture shows how it was just a few blocks beside a water body but did not generate inside it. This was quite a rare generation, as Mojang has gradually perfected the code of world generation over the years to prevent these minor glitches. However, these give the playerbase several unique generations to talk about.

Users react to the intact ship found outside a water body

Since this was quite a rare and unique structure generation to witness in the game, the post received a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 4000 upvotes and nearly a hundred comments.

Several Redditors adored the random world generation and how it offers great content and opportunities to imagine different lore related to it. One of the Redditors suggested using the original poster to decorate the area to further enhance the story behind the ship. To this, the original poster agreed and was eager to do something with the ship.

Others also chimed in and spoke about finding new and rare structures and features in a Minecraft world.

A few users also discussed how this is what the new archeology feature should be offering. This was in relation to the set of new features added under Archeology, which was added to the game in the 1.20 update. While some were annoyed to have less content in archeology, others were quite happy and discussed how they found pottery shards.

Lastly, a few people were quick to notice how the original poster has not eaten anything and only has two and a half hearts of health left. They commented and begged them to eat food, to which the original poster replied that they ate right after taking a picture of the ship.

Overall, people loved the intact ship completely buried outside a water body. These kinds of unique generations keep the vanilla Minecraft experience fresh to this day.