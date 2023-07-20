How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.12 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition recently received the version 1.20.10 update, which introduced new features and implemented a collection of tweaks and bug fixes. However, it appears that a few unexpected issues arose from the update's implementation. On July 18, 2023, Mojang implemented the 1.20.12 Bedrock Edition update to solve these problems.

All in all, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.12 only made three fixes. It solved a crash on iOS devices, fixed resource pack crashes when the game is launched, and took care of a common connection error paired with the message "abandoned connection closed."

Nonetheless, if Minecraft fans want to download and install this update, the process varies, depending on which device they are using. Fortunately, each method should only take a few minutes at most.

Downloading and installing Minecraft 1.20.12 for Bedrock Edition on each compatible platform

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is more readily available across a spectrum of devices. Players can enjoy the game on consoles, Windows 10/11, Android, iOS, and even on select Chromebook computers. Regardless, the process of downloading new updates is a little different from platform to platform.

The good news is that Minecraft fans won't have to worry too much when it comes to updating the game regardless of their device. Many platforms will keep the title updated automatically. However, an update sometimes doesn't download as intended, or players have turned their automatic downloads off. Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to examine the update process.

How to update on Windows PCs

Open the Microsoft Store app. Click the library tab at the bottom left of the window. Either select the game from the list of available updates or click the "Get Updates" button to download any and all updates to software installed on the device via the Microsoft Store. Once the process has been completed, you should be able to open the game launcher and run Bedrock Edition as you normally would.

How to update on Xbox Consoles

Select the "My Apps & Games" section and hover over the game's icon. Press the "more options" button and then choose "Updates." Any available updates should be listed in this section. All that's left is to initiate the download and open the game once it has been completed.

How to update on PlayStation Consoles

As long as you have a stable internet connection and enough storage space, Minecraft should update on its own as long as the console is on and is either active or in Rest Mode. However, if it doesn't update automatically, you can select the game on your dashboard, press the options button, and select "Check for Updates" to add the latest update to your download queue.

How to update on Nintendo Switch

The most direct way to download version 1.20.12 is simply to boot up the device and attempt to open the game. If an update needs to be installed, you should be notified with a message and can then proceed to the Nintendo eShop to download Bedrock 1.20.12. Alternatively, you can simply hover over the game's icon on your main menu and press the + or - button and select "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet." As long as you have a solid internet connection, the process should begin immediately.

How to update on Android and iOS

Before anything else, try opening Minecraft to see if it has already updated to 1.20.12 and that an automatic download hasn't already taken place. You may also receive a message that allows you to hop over to your app store to update the game. Alternatively, you can open the store's app directly and search for Minecraft, open its page, and tap the update button. If all else fails, it's also possible to open the Google Play/Apple App Store and then access your apps and games and then press the "Update All" button to apply any installations to the game and your other applications.

That's all there is to it! It's advised to keep automatic updates enabled to ensure that Minecraft is always kept up-to-date before the next time you open it. However, some fans prefer more control over their installations, and these methods of manual downloads can be helpful in that situation.