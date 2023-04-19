What devices can you play Minecraft Legends on?

Minecraft Legends is finally here, and countless players are entering the Overworld and stepping into the boots of their chosen hero. By gathering allies and using quality tactics, heroes can hopefully overtake the ongoing invasion of piglins within the Nether.

No matter which platform players are enjoying the game on, they can band together (or stand against) their friends in combat on procedurally generated maps.

Any progress made will carry over across platforms as long as players can log into Minecraft Legends using their Microsoft/Xbox credentials.

Before players dive into Minecraft Legends, they'll want to make sure they have a platform capable of running the game.

All compatible platforms for Minecraft Legends

Currently, Minecraft Legends is available on Windows-based PCs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Additional platforms may arrive in the future, but these are the devices on which the game can be installed at the moment.

Players can either download Legends via a digital storefront or purchase a physical copy if they'd like. As previously stated, players can enjoy gameplay with friends and rivals across the console and PC divide, much like Minecraft: Bedrock Edition allows.

Online gameplay is segmented between Co-Op and Versus modes. The four-player co-op takes place during the story/campaign, and players can jump in and out of games without disrupting gameplay or the overall flow. Players can set their sessions to be open to friends jumping in at will, or they can set lobbies to invite-only for better overall control of who joins the game.

PvP is handled with a lobby-based system, which is very similar to the campaign. However, it doesn't exactly contain the story concepts and instead pits players against each other in teams of four while the piglin invaders also roam the map.

Whatever game mode players choose, Legends will keep track of their overall progress as long as they log into their Microsoft/Xbox accounts. However, the cross-progression requires an internet connection to sync up a player's progress, which is something players should be aware of.

Otherwise, fans can pick up the game on multiple platforms and make progress no matter how they are enjoying it. Downloadable content, such as the skin pack provided with the Deluxe Edition of the game, also carries over. This means players won't need to worry about purchasing and downloading the same content more than once.

Since Minecraft Legends is live, now is certainly a great time to purchase the game either physically or digitally. Mojang and Blackbird Interactive have plenty of plans for the future of the game, so new expansions and other forms of downloadable content are likely on the way.

Fans will want to keep an eye on Mojang's official social media accounts, as the next round of DLC announcements for Legends will likely arrive sooner than many players may expect.

