Avatar Legends DLC coming to Minecraft

Fans of both Minecraft as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender are in for a treat with the latest crossover revealed by the team at Mojang. This exciting DLC is called Avatar Legends and will allow players to experience the world of the Nickelodean cartoon in the blocky universe.

According to a tweet from the company's official account, Mojang stated:

“Water, Earth, Fire, Air. Can you master the four elements? Avatar Legends DLC coming to the Minecraft Market on December 6?"

This is good news, but what exactly can fans expect to see in this upcoming crossover DLC? Here is everything we know about the Avatar Legends DLC.

What is the Avatar Legends DLC for Minecraft?

Minecraft @Minecraft Earth Fire Air



Can you master the four elements?



Avatar Legends DLC coming to the WaterEarthFireAirCan you master the four elements?Avatar Legends DLC coming to the @MinecraftMarket on December 6th! Water 🌊 Earth🌱 Fire 🔥 Air 💨Can you master the four elements?Avatar Legends DLC coming to the @MinecraftMarket on December 6th! https://t.co/oRvcq3SvRy

For those who don't know, Avatar the Last Airbender is a popular American animated television series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. It is set in a world where there are four nations- the Air Nomads, the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, and the Fire Nation.

The show follows the Avatar, Aang, who is the only person who can bend all four elements. The Avatar is tasked with keeping the world in balance and often has to stop the Fire Nation from conquering the other nations.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and starred Zach Tyler Eisen, Mae Whitman, Jack DeSena, and Dante Basco as the voice actors for the main characters.

When it aired, Avatar the Last Airbender became a critical and commercial success, winning multiple awards and becoming one of the most popular animated shows at the time.

Avatar Legends will bring the world to life

While it's not known exactly what the DLC will offer to fans, it will feature content from both Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as The Legend of Korra.

With four new skins set to be added to the game on release on December 6, players will be able to choose from Aang, Korra, Kyoshi, and Roku. These, of course, represent the last four Avatars of the cycle.

While it remains to be seen just how players will be able to bend the elements to their will in the DLC, there should be ample room for them to mess around with these elements and see how they can be incorporated into the world of Minecraft.

Minecraft is not the only game that will feature Avatar

Magpie Games @MagpieOfficial



Back the Kickstarter here: Avatar Legends: The RPG is live on Kickstarter! Rise to meet your destiny as a hero of the Four Nations in this officially licensed tabletop roleplaying game in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra...Back the Kickstarter here: bit.ly/3igZXzb Avatar Legends: The RPG is live on Kickstarter! Rise to meet your destiny as a hero of the Four Nations in this officially licensed tabletop roleplaying game in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra...Back the Kickstarter here: bit.ly/3igZXzb https://t.co/Yo8trpmbzb

With the upcoming release of Avatar Legends for Minecraft, fans of the series will surely want to also check out another upcoming game, which also goes by the name of Avatar Legends.

This tabletop-inspired RPG is set in the Avatar universe and can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter. It has greatly exceeded the goal of $50,000 and has received over $9 million dollars in pre-orders at this time.

Scheduled to be released in January 2023, fans of the series certainly have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of months as their favorite characters from Avatar make it to both the world of Minecraft as well as the tabletop RPG.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes