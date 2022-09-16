3 best Minecraft servers for Avatar

There are incredibly special Minecraft servers out there known as Avatar servers, which focus on using the same element control concepts from Avatar: The Last Airbender on these servers. They frequently have rival elemental groups at war and typically feature a lot of players, which results in a challenging and extremely fun experience.

There's no shortage of Minecraft servers out there, but only a few are worth your time. You might be surprised to learn that some of these servers are made especially for playing as an Avatar and being able to control one of the elements. This article will go over three of the best Minecraft servers for Avatar.

These are three top choices for Minecraft Avatar servers

1) BendersMC

IP Address/server address: play.bendersmc.co

BendersMC is the greatest Avatar server (Image via Mojang)

BendersMC is the best Minecraft server for Avatar. With a large community and a huge variety of plugins, it’s easy to see why it is the most popular choice among the three mentioned in this article.

Players can bend any of the four elements and duel on the BendersMC Avatar: The Last Airbender-themed survival server, featuring Factions and SMP. Every player has unique skills, which makes PvP and survival much more interesting and fun here.

In the world of BendersMC, you must first identify your type of bending. The options available to beginners are Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. You have the ability to try out the particular playstyle before making a decision. Players will also be able to use new moves and expand their bending skills as the bending-type levels increase.

Players online: 100-500

2) MegaCraft

IP Address/server address: hub.megacrafting.com

MegaCraft is a fantastic Avatar server (Image via Mojang)

MegaCraft is one of the most popular Minecraft servers in the Avatar universe. It has a number of different game modes, which include Towny, Factions, and an Avatar server that Minecraft Bedrock players can join, which offers many custom plugins to enhance your experience. If you’re looking for a clean fantasy-like environment, then this is definitely it!

Factions is the main game mode on MegaCraft, offering tons of crazy unique opportunities. Power, which may be acquired by playing and surviving over time, is the main focus of Factions.

Players can form Factions to pool their resources and expand their control over the world. Truces, temporary peace agreements, and outright hostility towards adversaries are all available options for Factions. Allies can make peace with one another.

If you're not as interested in the player vs. player aspect of Factions, Towny is the complete opposite. The greatest distinction between the two is that all types of griefing, scamming, betrayal, and raiding are allowed in the former mode. If any of these things happen in the faction realm, the server staff won't intervene to assist you. This is why going for Towny is a good idea if you want to play without having to worry about anyone taking your items or hurting you.

Players online: 100-300

3) Mox MC

IP Address/server address: moxmc.com

The Mox MC server is a splendid choice for players (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC is an Avatar Minecraft server that is mostly PvP based, with a ton of active players. It's another popular server, with over one million users having joined it. It features many plugins, allowing you to do things like creating custom maps or using mods like WorldEdit to change the game world. You can even play with friends by joining an existing town they've created.

Mox MC also offers a crazy and unique quest system, along with an amazing economy and astounding travel methods. This quest system consists of multiple dungeons and sky islands, as well as assassins trying to murder you.

You can make money on this server by exchanging goods and funds through vendors at markets on the server via trading and money transfers. You can also make money by taking up a profession and working jobs such as being a blacksmith, fisherman, or even a hitman.

Mox MC also provides several unique traveling methods, including cars, airplanes, and blimps. The possibilities on this server are truly endless. You should definitely give this server a go if you want to experience one of the most advanced Minecraft offerings!

Players online: 300-1000

Minecraft Avatar server tips

Tip 1

Always be sure to go through the whole tutorial on any of the aforementioned servers. Usually, they are quite complex, and to make sure you're completely aware of everything that is going on, doing so is completely necessary.

Tip 2

You'll probably need to download a resource pack to enjoy each server to the fullest. If a server doesn't automatically enable the pack, you may typically get it from the server's website.

Tip 3

A lot of these servers are player vs. player, so most of the time you will be put into a dangerous atmosphere automatically. You must be very careful regarding who you put your trust in; however, forging alliances might also prove to be very useful. Be sure to keep a clear mind, and never give up!

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

