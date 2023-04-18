How to download Minecraft Legends on all platforms 

The gaming world is now celebrating the highly anticipated release of Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy game that takes one on an exhilarating journey. In this epic adventure, players become heroes fighting the Nether corruption unleashed by the piglins. The expansive open world of Minecraft Legends is teeming with hidden treasures and perilous landscapes, challenging incomers to navigate treacherous terrain, forge alliances, and lead the Overworld to triumph in epic battles against the piglins.

With its official launch, players globally are eager to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Minecraft Legends. Here is how they can download it on each platform.

How players can download Minecraft Legends on all platforms

The game is accessible on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Steam, Windows, and Xbox. Furthermore, Minecraft Legends offers two editions—the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition—catering to a variety of preferences and budgets.

To download Minecraft Legends on your platform of choice, follow these straightforward steps.

For Nintendo Switch owners

To download the game on your Nintendo Switch, ensure you have a stable internet connection. Access the Nintendo eShop by selecting its icon from your console's home menu. Once the eShop loads, use the search function to find the game.

Upon locating the game, you'll see two editions to choose from – Standard and Deluxe. Make your selection, add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout. Complete the purchase using your preferred payment method.

Once the transaction is successful, the game will be added to your library, where you can initiate the download and install it on your console.

For PlayStation owners

PlayStation @PlayStation Take up arms against the piglin and unite the overworld in Minecraft Legends, out today on PS5 and PS4: play.st/3MQRu5C Take up arms against the piglin and unite the overworld in Minecraft Legends, out today on PS5 and PS4: play.st/3MQRu5C https://t.co/WQxkMcvT4D

For PlayStation users, ensure your console is connected to the internet and then navigate to the PlayStation Store from the home menu. Utilize the search bar to find the game.

Upon finding the game, you'll be presented with the Standard and Deluxe editions. Choose your desired edition, add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

Complete the purchase using your preferred payment method. After a successful transaction, the game will be added to your library, where you can download it on your console.

For Steam members

Minecraft Legends @legends_game



aka.ms/LegendsDeluxe Welcome to #MinecraftLegends . Step into a lush and stunning Overworld to help fight against the piglin Nether corruption. Are you the hero the Overworld needs? Start your legend now! Welcome to #MinecraftLegends. Step into a lush and stunning Overworld to help fight against the piglin Nether corruption. Are you the hero the Overworld needs? Start your legend now!aka.ms/LegendsDeluxe https://t.co/WL0VhnjkRv

PC gamers can download the game through Steam. Open the Steam client on your computer and make sure you are connected to the internet. Use the search bar to locate Minecraft Legends.

Once you find the game, you'll see the Standard and Deluxe editions available for purchase. Select your preferred edition, add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

Complete the purchase using your preferred payment method. Upon a successful transaction, the game will be added to your Steam library, where you can download it on your computer.

For Windows users

PC Game Pass @XboxGamePassPC legend has it that Minecraft Legends is here legend has it that Minecraft Legends is here https://t.co/lMhEk59xQI

To download the game on Windows, ensure your computer is connected to the internet. Open the Microsoft Store by clicking on its icon on your taskbar or searching for it in the Start menu.

Use the search function to find the game. Once located, you'll see the Standard and Deluxe editions available for purchase. Choose your desired edition, add it to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

Complete the purchase using your preferred payment method. After a successful transaction, the game will appear in your library, where you can initiate the download and install it on your computer.

For Xbox users

Xbox @Xbox



Available Today with Footage of me gathering all my friends to go play Minecraft LegendsAvailable Today with @XboxGamePass @XboxGamePass PC Footage of me gathering all my friends to go play Minecraft Legends👀Available Today with @XboxGamePass & @XboxGamePassPC https://t.co/gYFxpFavF0

For Xbox users, ensure your console is connected to the internet. Access the Xbox Store or the Microsoft Store from your console's home menu. Search for the game using the search function. Upon finding the game, you'll see the Standard and Deluxe editions available for purchase.

If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the game is included at no additional cost. Game Pass members can search for it in the Xbox Game Pass library and download it directly to their console.

Non-subscribers can choose their desired edition, add it to their cart, and proceed to checkout. Complete the purchase using your preferred payment method. Upon a successful transaction, the game will appear in your library, where you can download and install it on your console.

Get started on an exciting journey today

Minecraft Legends has arrived to captivate gamers across various platforms, offering a thrilling adventure in a vast open world teeming with danger and hidden treasures. Whether you play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Steam, Windows, or Xbox, downloading and installing the game is a seamless process.

The availability of two editions, Standard and Deluxe, ensures that players can choose an option that suits their preferences and budgets.

As you prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey to battle Nether corruption and unite the Overworld, remember to gather your gear, assemble your allies, and immerse yourself in the enthralling world of Minecraft.

With its engaging gameplay, rich storyline, and stunning graphics, the game is set to captivate the hearts of gamers everywhere, solidifying its place as a remarkable addition to the Minecraft universe.

