Redditor creates a fascinating replica of the universe inside Minecraft

Minecraft is an exceptional game where players have infinite supplies of blocks and space to build whatever they want. Usually, players create massive structures and settlements on land, water, or sky. However, a recent post on the official Minecraft Reddit post blew everyone away as the player built several celestial bodies from the universe.

The Redditor and the creator of the mini-universe, 'u/ChrisDaCow,' posted a video showing different types of megastructures that they built in the sky. These consisted of several galaxies, Gargantua, nebulas, and even our solar system. Each celestial body was showcased beautifully in the night sky and looked gorgeous.

Readers who watch the video will understand the project's true scale. This is one of the most significant undertakings posted on the official Reddit page, as the galaxies and nebulas look massive and realistic. They seem alive and real since the choices of blocks and lighting were accurate. Even the solar system that the original poster made was massive, with huge planets like Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, etc.

Users react to a replica of the universe made by a Minecraft Redditor

This level of Minecraft mega project is quite rare on the official Reddit page since not many people can build it. Hence, this post grabbed tons of attention as it received over 100 thousand upvotes and over two thousand comments within three days. Everything was perfect, from the structure to the lighting and presentation, and the community loved it.

Thousands of comments were only about appreciating the creator of this project, who dedicated so many hours to creating several massive celestial bodies. They commented to mark their presence when this was posted since this is one of the top-voted posts on the entire Reddit page. Fans were truly blown away by the sheer size and beauty of the project.

Many users were also curious about the time it took to build these galaxies, nebulas, etc. The original poster mentioned that it took them about two months of constant work to create this. Even though this was a long time, people were still surprised that it was reasonably quick, considering the scale of the project. They appreciated the builder even more after learning how fast it was built.

Redditors also talked about how talented players from all over the world are taking up massive projects like building calculators, computers, and now entire universes inside the vast sandbox game. They also humorously discussed the possibility of a sentient life being made inside the game. Though it was in jest, some people continued the thread and discussed how users could create a neural network.

Some users also joked about the famous phrase that Minecraft content creators use: 'I did some off-camera mining/building.' This is a popular joke in the community. Content creators will play the game and massively progress forward and then address the progress with this kind of phrase.

Since the original poster didn't post anything about making the universe in the game, the joke fits well with this post.

Overall, the video instantly became one of the most upvoted posts on the page as Redditors were starstruck by the mesmerizing galaxies, nebulas, and other celestial bodies made in Minecraft. Even after three days, the post continues to grow in popularity.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes