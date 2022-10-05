5 best Minecraft mega build ideas in 2022

Minecraft is known for allowing its players to build massive structures. Minecrafters have unlimited blocks available in the world to obtain and place, allowing their imaginations to run wild and build almost anything. Beginners usually build smaller structures and bases where they can live and survive, but experienced players with loads of resources can plan and build mega structures.

Mega structures usually take a lot of time, planning, and resources. Over the decade since the game's inception, gamers have spent days and months creating enormous buildings in Minecraft. After so many years, there are thousands of structural ideas that players can find online and start utilizing in their builds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are innumerable mega structures to check out and emulate.

Minecraft: Top 5 mega build ideas in 2022, ranked

5) Ocean Monument base

Ocean Monument base is one of the easiest mega structures to create in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Bhalial)

The Ocean Monument is one of the game's biggest and most beautiful structures. These generate completely underwater and are filled with Guardians and Elder Guardians. Since they are huge and very well generated, Ocean Monuments have become a fan favorite in terms of creating a mega base.

It is brilliant for beginners since they don't have to start building the structure from scratch. They can simply modify the structure and create a mega base.

4) Sky City

Sky City is arguably the most difficult mega structure to build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Dr_Bond)

Sky City is another famous mega build concept many players have built in their worlds. As the name implies, this structure is created in the air with no block connected to the world's surface. This is the very reason why they are the most difficult to construct.

Builders need to be extremely careful not to fall off the base island while building it. Elytras can be a player's best friend while creating a sky city as they allow a player to fly around and easily navigate around the construction.

3) Pyramid base

Custom pyramids can be constructed as a base in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/SpicyErb_)

Desert Temples that naturally generate in the game have a small pyramid in the middle. However, if builders want to go a step further, they can either modify the naturally generated Desert Temple or create a massive new pyramid in a world.

Pyramids might also be quite common in the community, but it is still considered a fantastic mega build concept.

2) Dystopian City

Dystopian City is a unique mega build idea in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Junopii)

Dystopian City is also an excellent option for gamers to build in the game. These kinds of futuristic cities are pretty popular in the community, especially those playing different types of games with dystopian cities.

Hence, this kind of mega build is eye-catching and fascinating to build and witness. Builders can observe and recreate many skyscraper ideas and city configuration models in the game.

1) Castle

Castle is the most common idea for a mega build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Mosh07)

Though old and experienced players will get bored and will not prefer to build a mega castle, new players constantly joining the game will have a lot of fun constructing their first massive palace. This can act as their base, where they create different rooms and areas for different purposes.

Castles can either be built on flattish land or a mountain. However, mountainous castles can be much more challenging to construct.

