Top 5 fantastic Minecraft builds from Reddit in September 2022

The Minecraft community is highly active on Reddit, the popular social media website. Millions of players flock to different subreddits to either post or talk about anything related to the game. Most of the posts are about different structures they build since constructing structures is one of the main aspects of the game.

Majorly two famous subreddits are related to the game: the official Minecraft subreddit and the Minecraft Build subreddit. Even though the latter solely focuses on structures, Redditors also post their builds on the main subreddit. As always, great builds have been submitted to both subreddits this September.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Many other great builds were posted on Reddit in September.

Best Minecraft builds from Reddit in September 2022 ranked

5) Treehouse base

Amongst all the megabases and structures posted on both the subreddits, this simple yet beautiful tree house base made by 'u/xxFeraLKuNxx' caught a lot of attention. It garnered over 17 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

The tree was custom-made with lots of details to it. Players can go inside the tree trunk to climb it. Hanging from the tree, the main bedroom area was built like a small sphere accessible from the tree trunk.

4) Massive gold Jesus statue

This was another build that caught a lot of attention on the official Minecraft subreddit. The Redditor 'u/mikeyman6056' created a massive statue of Jesus made of nothing but blocks of gold. The statue was inspired by the 'Christ the Redeemer' in Rio de Janeiro, though it is not an accurate replica. This is especially impressive since getting so much gold can be pretty time-consuming.

The post received over 23k upvotes and hundreds of comments appreciating the effort put in by the player.

3) Constance Nebbercracker Monster House

This horrific house was built and posted by u/DrTurtle420d2. Though many will see it as a normal scary structure, a few will recognize it from a film called 'Monster House.' This build was entirely inspired by this movie where a haunted house turns into a monster.

The house is very well made and perfectly replicated in the film. The teeth were made with pointed dripstone, its arms were made from a combination of stone and wood, and its eyes were simple shroomlight blocks. The post garnered about 21 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

2) Crashed plane base

Regarding innovative base designs, this particular structure takes the crown this month. The Redditor, by the name of 'Intelligent_Rent4594' posted several pictures of how they built a crashed plane in the middle of a Jungle biome and turned it into their base.

The plane was partially covered in vines and other vegetation, but from the inside, it looked beautiful and well-maintained. Players can also see the seats and the cockpit of the plane. This received over 13 thousand upvotes and a lot of positive comments.

1) Half-submerged dystopian city

This mega build is arguably the best from Minecraft subreddits in September. It was built by a Redditor named 'u/Junopii' and his friend. The Redditor has also posted several other stunning builds in the past. This time, they created an entire dystopian city. What's unique about the build is that half of it is above the water and the other half is under it.

Per the original poster and the creator of the build, the entire city was constructed inside Minecraft, then rendered in Blender to show its accurate scale and beauty.

