Players are able to make all sorts of things in Minecraft, including cities, underground bunkers, and even a working calculator. In fact, with redstone, players have even made a working copy of Pokemon Red. But sometimes, players want to make something a bit more destructive than just a building or a farm. Sometimes, players want to create a weapon to help defend themselves.

There are many different weapons that players can make, such as gatling guns or special traps, using the various blocks available in Minecraft. But some creative players wanted to make a bomber plane that could rain down destruction from above. Luckily, it is not the hardest build to create and players should be able to easily make one by following this guide. Here's how to make a bomber plane in Minecraft.

How players can make a bomber plane in Minecraft

There are many different ways that players can go about creating a bomber plane. However, for new players, the simpler the build is, the better. In this guide created by YouTuber FazyCraft, players will be able to create a simple bomber plane that will duplicate TNT and also move forward and destroy anything that is underneath it. The steps to create this masterpiece are shown below:

Gathering the materials

First, players will need to make sure that they have enough materials in order to build the bomber plane. To get started, players will need to have:

1 Detector Rail

10 Slime Blocks

1 TNT

1 Fence

1 Minecart

1 Obsidian

3 Observers

3 Sticky Pistons

1 Dead Bubble Coral Fan

Temp Blocks

Step 1) Place a Slime Block

Players of Minecraft should place a slime block (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Players should start the build by placing a slime block. This is what they will build off of when they create their bomber.

Step 2) Place 3 Slime Blocks together

Place 3 slime blocks together (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Next, players will need to place 3 slime blocks together in a backwards L shape. This will be built off of the original slime block that was floating in the air.

Step 3) Place the TNT and fence on the slime blocks

Place the TNT and fence on the slime blocks (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Next, players will start working on the TNT duplicator by placing a fence and a slime on the side of the blocks.

Step 4) Place 3 more slime blocks and the dead bubble coral

Players will need to place 3 more slime blocks to build up (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Branching off of the fence, players will need to place 3 more slime blocks in an L shape. They must then place the dead bubble coral next to the TNT block on the slime.

Step 5) Place detector rail on top of the slime blocks

Next, players should place the detector rail (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Now, players of Minecraft should place the detector rail for the Minecart to be placed on top of the slime block facing towards the fence.

Step 6) Place the Minecart

Place the minecart on top of the detector rails (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Players will now have to create their 'seat' on the bomber plane. They can do so by placing the minecart on top of the detector rail.

Step 7) Place a sticky piston

Players will need to place a sticky piston (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

After placing the Minecart, they will need to place a sticky piston that is facing towards the slime block.

Step 8) Place 2 observers facing each other

Players should now place 2 observers (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

After placing the Sticky Piston in Minecraft, players will need to place 2 observers that are facing each other directly behind the sticky piston.

Step 9) Break one of the observers

Players should break the rear observer (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Players should then break the rear observer, which will start the TNT duplicator. Be sure to stop it when there is a gap in between the slime and the sticky piston.

Step 10) Place two slimes on top of the piston and the observer

Players should place two slimes on top (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

After ensuring there is a gap left, players will need to place two slimes on top of the observer and sticky piston blocks.

Step 11) Place sticky piston facing backwards

Place the sticky piston facing the rear (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Players should now place a sticky piston facing the rear of the build. They should build this attached to the slime on top of the observer.

Step 12) Place two slimes off the new sticky piston

Players should place 2 more slime (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

After placing the sticky piston that faces the rear of the build, players should place 2 slimes on the end of the piston facing the back of the build.

Step 13) Place an observer facing the sticky piston

Place an observer behind the sticky piston facing it (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Players should now place an observer facing the sticky piston and slimes they just placed. The build should now look similar to the picture shown above.

Step 14) Place a temp block and observer behind the sticky piston

Players should place a sticky piston and temp block behind the sticky piston (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Following this, players should place one more observer facing the opposite side's sticky piston. Then, place a temp block behind that observer.

Step 15) Break the temp block to start the build

Breaking the temp block will start the build in Minecraft (Image via FazyCraft/YouTube)

Finally, Minecraft players will be able to break the temp block they just placed, which will start the chain reaction to make the bomber move forward. To stop the bomber, players just need to put a block of obsidian in front of it. In addition, players can sit in the Minecart and use it as a cockpit to fly their bomber.

Interested players can follow these steps to have fun in their own bomber plane in Minecraft.

