Everything to know about Detector Rails in Minecraft

There are various methods of transportation in Minecraft. Many players like to create villager trading halls, so they need to bring villagers from the villages.

The best way of transporting them is by using rails and minecarts. They are better than any other method because once a mob has been pushed inside it, they cannot jump out. There are different types of rails, and detector rail is one of the unique ones in the game.

Understanding Detector Rails in Minecraft

What are Detector Rails?

Detector rail in the game (Image via Minecraft)

It is a type of tail that can be used to transport minecarts in the game. They can also detect and send a redstone pulse. When a minecart moves over it, the detector can power any redstone dust, repeater, or comparator placed adjacent to the rail.

The repeater and comparator need to be facing away from the rail to be powered by it. If the minecart that went over is a minecart with a hopper or chest. In that case, an adjacent comparator can read its contents and send a redstone pulse of power proportional to the container's size.

How can to get Detector Rails in Minecraft?

Crafting recipe for detector rails (Image via Minecraft)

The chances are low, but detector rails can be found in the chests present in mineshafts. They can also be crafted using one redstone dust, one stone pressure plate, and six iron ingots on the crafting table.

How to use them

Just like normal rails in Minecraft, detector rails can be placed on any solid block below or above water and some other blocks like hoppers, upside-down slabs, and upside-down stairs. Players should note that it can only be placed underwater in version 1.17 and released after it.

To place them, players need to press the use button (right-click by default on computers) while aiming at them. They cannot be placed on the side or bottom of a block. If the player tries to, they will be placed on the block next to it. Detector rails can be connected to any other type of rail to form a track for minecarts.

