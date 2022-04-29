Where to find coral in Minecraft

Coral is an interesting non-solid block in Minecraft. It is the only animal in the game that is a block and not a mob.

Coral has had a long and interesting history with the game, having initially been brought up by Notch way back in 2009. Then, years later, in 2012, corals were jokingly teased in the fake snapshot, 12marc40awesome. Then there was silence until 2017 when they were officially revealed at MineCon Earth and added in 1.13.

Given how infrequently players interact with the ocean to complete the main game, there might still be a chance that players will know very little about these blocks and biomes, such as how to find or even acquire them once they are found.

How to find and acquire coral in Minecraft

Finding Coral

A massive coral reef between a desert and badlands (Image via Minecraft)

Coral can be found generating naturally in the warm ocean biome. This biome has a very light blue color tone to the water to help differentiate it. These oceans generate nearby deserts and badlands biomes, and have a floor made mainly of sand. These oceans feature massive coral reef biomes and many sea pickles.

There are five different kinds of coral:

Tube coral

Brain coral

Bubble coral

Fire coral

Horn coral

And dead variants of these types of corals

Generating Coral

The textures of the dead corals (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also generate coral. This is done in a warm ocean biome by using bone meal on:

Dirt

Coarse dirt

Sand

Red sand

Gravel

Clay

This will generate coral blocks in place of some seagrass that would normally spawn. In Bedrock Edition, this coral generation can happen in any ocean biome, so long as the bone meal is used in a water source block above the solid blocks at the bottom of the ocean.

Getting Coral

A coral reef (Image via Minecraft)

For players to actually collect any coral they find in a coral reef, they will need a specific enchantment on their tools. Coral can be mined instantly with any tool but can only be obtained when mined with a tool enchanted with silk touch enchantment. Dead coral can also be mined with any tool and can break instantly, but players must mine it with a silk touch pickaxe to pick up dead coral.

Dead coral is created by coral being placed outside the water or otherwise having the water surrounding it removed. Once the coral is dead, there is no way to revive it, while the color is lost permanently.

Edited by R. Elahi