5 best Minecraft PE city maps in 2022

Minecraft players have amazed everyone with the quality of builds they can come up with. These builds can range from modern high-rise buildings to small medieval towns. They require a lot of effort and time, however, the result is brilliant.

Creating cities in Minecraft PE can be very hectic, however, there are a plethora of maps for players to choose from and enjoy. Players can choose from a vast range of maps and gain new experiences while roaming in them.

This article lists a few mind-blowing Minecraft PE city maps that players can enjoy in 2022. These maps have been around for a long period of time but keep getting updated, adding more features and vibrancy to them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Stunning Minecraft PE city maps in 2022

1) Liberia City

This Minecraft PE map features two massive cities: Liberia and Gravel. Both these cities have various structures in them such as shops, supermarkets, town halls, banks, hotels, airports, factories, high-rise buildings, and much more.

Players can join this map to explore all these structures alone or with their friends. They could also play a life simulation on the map as it has great architecture.

Download here.

2) City of GMC Map

City of GMC during night (Image via MCPEDL)

This huge, immersive map brings life to a modern-looking city. Housing more than 300 different buildings, this massive city has some jaw-dropping structures. When exploring the map, players can feel the city come to life as they traverse through the streets.

The city looks even prettier at night under the lights. The map has been updated to work with the new update as well. So hop in and explore the city with friends.

Download here.

3) New York City

New York City (Image via MCPEBOX)

New York City - the city where dreams come true. Everyone has imagined going there once and observing the iconic Empire State building or standing in the middle of Times Square.

This map on Minecraft PE can make all those dreams come true. Players can roam around the streets of New York in all its glory and be amazed by the detailed architecture of this map.

Bustling with stunning high-rise buildings and complexes, players and their friends can get lost in the beauty of the city.

Download here.

4) Blue Topia

Stunning map of Blue Topia (Image via MCPEDL)

This map in Minecraft, has been around for a long time, however, it is still growing. With over 400 buildings, amusement parks, and a massive railway network connecting places, this map has it all.

This map was created to be a fusion of Hong Kong and New York City. Players can roam the streets of Blue Topia, also known as Blue City, or catch a train to move about and admire the vastness it has to offer. They can also enjoy rides in FunLand, as a means to escape from mundane life. The map is still growing and new structures are being added to it.

Download here.

5) Notre Dame & Medieval City

A Medieval Town with a massive church (Image via MCPEDL)

This map takes the players back to the medieval era, a place of peace and serenity. Originally created for Minecraft Java Edition, this map has been made available to Bedrock players.

With amazing architecture and attention to detail, this map stands out among other Minecraft medieval maps. Based on Notre-Dame and Medieval City, it is like traveling back in time. Players can enjoy the tranquility of this place and visit the massive church, or the vineyards, or the fields. This map features various builds for players to delve into.

Download here.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider