5 best Minecraft builds from Reddit in 2021

Minecraft is known for its dynamic world and gameplay mechanics. The game has an infinite sandbox world, which appeals to players and allows them to explore and build as much as they want and wherever they want.

Out of the many activities in Minecraft, building is one of the most popular. While many players who play survival mode focus on combat and exploration, others choose to spend hours, even months, working on breathtaking builds within Minecraft.

Reddit is one of the many platforms where players get to share their Minecraft creations. The platform has a variety of different groups or "subreddits", where players show off their builds or ask for suggestions before starting one. r/Minecraft and r/MinecraftBuilds are the most popular places where players have showcased stunning builds.

2021's best Minecraft builds from Reddit

5) Winter Lodge

This cozy Christmas-themed build showcases a warm and spacious winter lodge, perfect for the holiday season. The carpets within the lodge are themed like the Ender dragon, with the Dragon’s head at the front. A fireplace and loads of bells can be seen, along with some sofas made from beds and trapdoors while a Christmas tree looms behind the fireplace.

4) Hotel

This classic hotel build is highly detailed and is esthetically pleasing to look at. The main door is adorned in red and brown, with most of the exterior walls being made of stone, sandstone, birch wood, and white concrete. The roof is a beautiful structure made from prismarine.

3) Copper Golem Castle

This magnificent build pays homage to the Copper Golem mob, which will sadly not be coming to the game anytime soon, as was indicated during the recent mob vote. The structure is shaped like a Japanese Minka house, with walls shaped like the copper golem’s face surrounding it.

2) Mountain bridge

This build consists of a long and detailed bridge, right in the heart of a valley. The bridge makes extensive use of arches and pillars for support. Additionally, a grid-like design can be seen between the arches and the tracks.

1) Snowglobe

Another holiday-themed build, the snowglobe is a detailed mega build that consists of a huge glass dome wrapped around the inner structures. Players can go inside the snowglobe using stairs. Pillars colored like candy canes and a huge Christmas tree form the exterior of the build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

