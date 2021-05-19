Top 5 most upvoted Minecraft Reddit posts of all time

r/Minecraft is one of the largest game subreddits with over 5.2 million members. Many players post their Minecraft gameplay, creations, art, and more, on the subreddit.

Thanks to its active user base, many posts have reached over 100k upvotes in a few days. This article showcases the most upvoted posts on r/Minecraft Reddit of all time.

Minecraft Reddit posts with the most upvotes

#5 - A race of pickaxes

A reddit user by the name of u/kwikenkwak decided to create an Olympic race for all pickaxes in Minecraft. At the start of the race, the golden pickaxe quickly mined through the blocks, but soon broke due to its low durability.

The netherite pickaxe won the race, while the diamond pickaxe took second position, and iron third. OP used no enchantments or effects in this race. This reddit post received over 125K upvotes.

#4 - A "normal" water bucket fall

While watching this video, most redditors probably expected it to be a cool water bucket MLG. But it turned out to be more than that. Reddit user u/13thPlayer showcased his video editing skills by showing a player passing through all dimensions, the famous "notch" temple, and a skyblock world.

OP also used command blocks and a TNT launcher to create this flawless video. No wonder it received 128K upvotes.

#3 - Mobs with facial expression.'

Redditor u/leckaschmecka came up with the wonderful idea to add facial expressions to mobs. Creepers, zombies, ghasts, and spiders have evil and sinister faces. Villagers also have new expressions bringing more life to their character.

After the post reached over 132K videos, the creator decided to finish the texture pack and make it available for free. Interested readers can download the texture pack from here.

#2 - The steepest walkable staircase possible

Reddit user u/nowitscleanandheavy made the steepest walkable staircase possible in Minecraft. This staircase uses a slab, chest, glass pane, bell, trap door, and last slice of cake. By abusing their sizes, OP created the steepest staircase.

It is one of the fastest ways to travel vertically in the game. Many members were surprised after seeing the staircase in action, as the post received over 134k upvotes.

#1 - Ziplining contraption in Minecraft

The most upvoted post on r/Minecraft is of a player showcasing his incredible use of 1000+ commands. With so many commands, reddit user u/ShrimpySeagull was able to create a working zipline contraption in Minecraft.

This contraption shoots a rope made out of fences to another cliff. OP goes from one side to another using the zipline. It has received 139K upvotes from the Minecraft reddit community.