How to build a city in Minecraft easily

Transforming an empty Minecraft world into a city of one's own can be one of the most satisfying experiences for Minecraft builders.

Cities in Minecraft can function in many different ways and look however the creator wants. The design possibilities are truly endless.

Building an entire city in Minecraft may seem overwhelming, but it’s not as difficult as it may appear. Every city has to start somewhere. The following is a simple guide to help Minecraft players build their cities quickly and efficiently.

Tips for building a Minecraft city

1) Base

Players need to start with a home base. Whether they’re living in the city or not, players need a place to store items and sleep at the night.

Players should pick a starting spot on the map that gives plenty of room to work with to continually expand their city. Once an ideal location has been identified, it is time to set up shop.

The home base does not have to be beautiful or on theme with the city, especially if it is a temporary work station. However, the home base is an opportunity to establish a set design style before building the rest of the city.

Mostly, large build projects are about trial and error. Players might try a design, then realize that it doesn’t work. This is part of the process. Minecraft players should use their home base as a test run for the rest of the city’s buildings.

It is important to note that Minecraft cities are extremely large build projects. Players should be prepared to spend a hefty amount of time and have a plethora of building blocks ready.

2) Farms

In Minecraft, it is important to have food sources nearby so as not to worry about traveling outside to feed players' hunger. Players should build multiple farms to ensure that their food supply is regular.

Some easy farms to create are wheat farms, cow farms and chicken farms. Players can also use their farm locations as a place to build barns to house their livestock mobs or for storage purposes.

Although they can be as large as a player prefers, farms typically cover plenty of surface area and are sure to help players expand their city.

3) Buildings

Once a Minecraft player is settled into their new area with a home base and some food supplies, the next step is to build other structures. This could include restaurants or other forms of business. Once again, the look and functionality of these buildings entirely depend on a player’s preferences.

If a city has a more industrial theme, players could build skyscrapers and apartment-like buildings. If it has more of a rustic theme, players can build more cottage-like homes and small buildings, perhaps even resembling a village.

4) Streets

After there are some established structures that have been built, one way to make the city come to life is by creating streets or pathways to connect them. Adding streets to a Minecraft city will give it a realistic feel.

These pathways can be unique as well. Many Minecraft players place stone or wood slabs on the ground between their structures to act as streets. Other creators opt for a more realistic looking approach, designing their roads to emulate real-life streets.

5) Intricate details

In a Minecraft city, realism lies in small details. Players can add intricate details and personal touches such as street lamps to the roads to help keep the city lit up at night. Players can also add signs around their city to give it a more authentic feel. These can be messages that welcome others to the city or signs that help navigate the area.

Decorations play a large part in city creation as well. Players can use flowers or even a garden of some sort. Minecaft features plenty of other decoration blocks like banners that can be used to spruce up a city.

Players can even establish methods of transportation in their city. This can be done with railways and minecarts, water and/or ice with boats or simply just a horse with a saddle. Especially for those playing on an SMP, creating a way to move around the city will make the area lively and active, just like a city in real life.

