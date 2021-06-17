How to build a cow farm in Minecraft easily

Farms in Minecraft can be some of the most essential builds that a player can make.

There are many different types of farms, ranging from those built for food to experience farms. There are even complex farms that can be used to harvest specific rare items.

Cow farms can be used to help players gather resources like milk, leather, and steak in order to make their Minecraft experience go more smoothly. In this article, the easiest way to make a cow farm is outlined.

How to build a Minecraft cow farm

Step One - Prep

In order to make an efficient cow farm, players will first need to gather a few items. The most important items to get are fences, which can be crafted using sticks, and wheat, which can be grown using a wheat farm.

The player may also wish to get a few additional items to make building a cow farm a bit easier. These items include leads, fence gates, carpets, chests and buckets. The first few items will make the building process easier, while the last two will be useful for the player once their cow farm is appropriately populated.

A spot to build the farm is also necessary. The best place for a cow farm is relatively close to the player’s house, preferably in a flat, clear plot of land. The larger the farm is, the more cows a player can keep.

Step Two - Building a Pen

The most important element of a cow farm is the pen in which the cows are kept. This is where the fences come in. Players can place as many fences as they want in a square shape, depending on the room they have available.

Some players like to replace one piece of fence in a completed pen with a fence gate, so that they can open the pen to enter and breed or kill cows. However, there is a much easier way to enter the pen that veteran Minecraft players have figured out.

To do this, players need two pieces of wool to craft into a carpet. This can be placed on top of a fence to allow the player to hop in and out of the pen with ease. The best part of this trick is that the cows cannot use the carpet the same way the player can, so they will still be safe inside.

Players hey can also decorate the cow pen to make it feel more at home, potentially adding some haybales and water. Be careful, however, as if blocks are placed too close to the fences, cows may be able to escape.

Step 3 - Using the Farm

To use this newly built pen, the player must find some cows to put inside. Cows can be lured into the pen by walking while holding wheat, or by clicking them with leads and walking into the pen. The player only needs two cows to start, as they can be bred infinitely from there.

To breed cows, players need to click two adult cows with wheat. This will cause them to spawn a baby cow and a bit of experience. Once the cows have been bred, and the babies have grown up, players can start killing cows to gather leather and meat for their Minecraft adventures.

Player can also click cows with buckets to fill them with milk, which can be used to make cakes or nullify potion effects. Additionally, if the player enchants their sword with Fire Aspect, cows will drop cooked meat when killed with the weapon. This allows players to skip cooking the meat in a furnace.

With this easy-to-build cow farm, Minecraft players never have to worry about running out of milk, leather, or food again.

Edited by Gautham Balaji