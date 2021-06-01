How to build a chicken egg farm in Minecraft easily

A chicken egg farm is perhaps the simplest farm that a player can build in Minecraft.

There are different ways to build an egg farm in Minecraft, so it is up to the player to decide which one best fits their world.

A step-by-step guide to building a chicken egg farm in Minecraft

Step #1 - Obtain materials

Players should first obtain the materials required to build an egg farm (Image via Minecraft)

To create an egg farm in Minecraft, players need a few fences, some seeds and one piece of carpet.

Fences can be crafted with sticks, while seeds can be obtained by breaking tall grass. If tall grass is hard to come by in a particular Minecraft world, players can also opt to craft a hoe and use it on regular grass blocks. This can sometimes produce seeds. Meanwhile, players will need two pieces of wool to craft a carpet.

Step #2 - Find chickens

Players should then find chickens to place on the egg farm (Image via Minecraft)

The next step is to find chickens to place on the egg farm. Once some chickens have been located, players should make sure that they have seeds on hand before approaching the animals. These seeds will make the chickens follow players to the desired farm location. If the chickens are stubborn, players can use a lead to make sure that they arrive at the farm.

Alternatively, players can collect eggs from stray chickens and throw them into a pre-built egg farm structure to spawn a chicken. However, chickens do not always spawn this way, so using seeds or a lead might be more efficient.

Step #3 - Building

After finding chickens, players can build fences around them (Image via Minecraft)

Once the chickens have been relocated, players can build fences around them so they cannot escape. They should also place a piece of carpet on top of one of the fences. This will allow players to jump on top of the fence and enter/exit the chicken pen. Players are not advised to create a fence door for the chicken pen as the animals can escape when it is opened.

Now, all there is left to do is wait for the chickens to start dropping eggs. The more chickens there are in the cage, the more eggs will spawn.

Step #4 - Modifications

Players can opt to set up their chicken egg farm by adding a few easy modifications.

Option #1 - Automatic Chicken Spawning

Automatic Chicken Spawning (Image via Minecraft)

Players can optimize their farm to produce eggs faster by making chickens spawn automatically.

The easiest way to make chickens spawn automatically is by using a dispenser and a pressure plate. All the player needs to do is place a dispenser and a pressure plate on the ground of the chicken cage. The entire dispenser should be filled with eggs. The chickens will then start to step on the pressure plate, causing eggs to shoot out and spawn more chickens.

Players should ensure that the pen is big enough for chickens to spawn and more eggs to be laid.

Option #2 - Automatic Egg Collecting

Automatic Egg Collecting (Image via Minecraft)

Automatic egg collection is another method to get eggs quickly and easily in Minecraft. All the player has to do is modify the original chicken pen using hoppers and chests.

The player can fill the entire floor of the pen with hoppers, connecting them all to a large chest in a spot that is convenient to access. As soon as the chickens lay eggs, they will appear in the chest instead of all over the pen floor. This is immensely useful, as the player does not even have to enter the cage in order to collect the eggs.

Players can choose between these two ways to set up a chicken egg farm that works best for their Minecraft world.