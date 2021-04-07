Dispensers in Minecraft were added over 10 years ago as part of the vast Minecraft Beta 1.2 update, alongside bonemeal, squid, and note blocks.

Despite being so old, the dispenser still plays a vital part in much of the Minecraft meta today, with several important niche use cases that are unrivaled by any other block in the game.

As the name suggests, dispensers are primarily used to dispense items put inside of them upon receiving an active Redstone signal. This allows players to create illustrious traps, vending machines, automatic farms, and much more.

How to make a dispenser in Minecraft

Required Items:

Making a dispenser in Minecraft is relatively cheap, and pretty easy to do, even for new players. To start, players will need to make sure they have the following items to hand:

1x bow

7x cobblestone

1x redstone

Dispenser recipe in Minecraft:

The dispenser can be crafted simply by accessing any regular Minecraft crafting table and then arranging the items mentioned above in the exact following fashion:

Recipe for a dispenser in Minecraft

Things to do with the dispenser in Minecraft:

The dispenser is one of the most versatile blocks in the game, with a myriad of different individual uses. Some of the most popular include trap designs, one of which can be easily created via using a simple string, pressure plate, and tripwire hook mechanism.