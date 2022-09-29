Redditor glitches out of the End realm platform in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has a bad reputation for being chock-full of bugs. Even though it's the game's newer version and is available on various platforms, players are annoyed by certain bugs that pop up and ruin their gaming experience. Many frustrated players post Bedrock Edition bugs on the official Minecraft Reddit page to express their unhappiness with the game.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/want2care' posted a video of how they glitched out of the obsidian platform after entering the End realm and falling into the void. The video showed the player planning and preparing for the final fight against the Ender Dragon. The player checks their inventory and sets a bed as their respawn anchor, just in case they die.

Once the player goes through the End portal, the game loads up the new terrain for a brief period of time. However, as soon as the player spawns into the realm, the game glitches out and does not spawn them on the obsidian platform as usual, which eventually results in the player falling to their death. In the caption, the original poster sarcastically states how Minecraft Bedrock Edition is a perfect game without any flaws.

The community react to Redditor glitching out in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

These types of glitch posts generally get a lot of views, especially if they are related to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The cross-platform version of the game is famous for annoying bugs, so much so that any post related to it will receive significant attention. It received over eight thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments, discussing how bad the game's version is.

Some Redditors who watched the video noticed how there was some redstone dust placed near the End portal and discussed if the redstone was the reason for the glitch. Since the obsidian platform regenerates every time a player enters the realm, it was clarified that it was a separate bug, unrelated to the redstone dust.

Other users also mentioned how they should take precautions and ensure that the obsidian platform is secure. One Redditor explained how they entered the End realm completely empty-handed for the first time to ensure that there was no glitch. Once the platform is secured, they can then take all their important items after dying and respawning. A few others also discussed how to safely enter the realm to tackle such glitches.

Since Minecraft Bedrock Edition is available on multiple platforms, Redditors discussed how the console version of the game is far more buggy, when compared to other devices. Some of them also talked about different glitches and bugs on devices like the Nintendo Switch or Android. People shared their experiences on the comment thread, discussing how bad the Bedrock Edition gaming experience can be at times.

In summary, this post sparked up a popular debate about Minecraft Bedrock Edition's various glitches and bugs. Hundreds of players flocked to the post, either expressing their sympathy for the original poster or anger towards Mojang.

Although the game continues to receive regular updates with a long list of bugs being fixed, it is still far from being flawless. Even a week after the post went live, it continues to gather viewership and reactions.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far