Minecraft 1.19 update APK download link for Android devices revealed (Pocket Edition)

The Wild Update is a new major Minecraft update released by Mojang Studios. Mojang has tried to bring the wilderness into the blocky sandbox world through this update. It will be upon the community to decide whether the developers successfully achieved their goals or not.

Minecraft The Wild Update will be released on June 7, 2022. The 1.19 update will be arriving on all supported platforms on the same date and around the same time. Players can expect The Wild Update to release around 4:30 PM BST. The timing may vary a little from platform to platform.

Many players enjoy Minecraft on their Android smartphones. As this platform probably consists of the largest part of the player base, Mojang ensures all updates get to them on time. Version 1.19 APK will be available for download soon.

How to Download Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update APK

When The Wild Update releases, Android players will be able to update their game to version 1.19 using Google PlayStore. Players can follow these steps to download the latest update on their Android devices:

Open Google PlayStore on an Android device. Tap on the Search bar and search for Minecraft. Players can also click here to get redirected to the official page on PlayStore. Players will see the option to update Minecraft. Tap on the Update button to start downloading The Wild Update.

Players can also go to 'Manage apps & device' and check for pending updates. Once the download and installation process is complete, players can enjoy the 1.19 update.

What's coming in The Wild Update?

The Wild Update's release might have caught some players by surprise, as the last major update was only seven months ago. Usually, large updates have about a year-long gap. Nonetheless, there's nothing to worry about. Instead, players should rejoice because of all the exciting features in the 1.19 update.

Mangrove Swamps and Deep Dark Caves

The Wild Update features two new biomes: Mangrove Swamps and Deep Dark Caves. Mangrove swamp is a new and improved variant of swamps. Many players had grown weary of finding the same dull swamps in Minecraft, and Mangrove Swamps will finally offer a change of scenery.

On the other hand, Deep Dark Caves might be the scariest place in the game. Players can find creepy sculk blocks, the terrifying Warden, and mysterious Ancient Cities in the new biome. There is nothing pleasant about Deep Dark Caves, just horror.

New mobs

The Wild Update features four new mobs: Warden, Allay, frogs, and tadpoles. The Warden is the horror of Deep Dark Daves who should be avoided. Otherwise, most players would die from the Warden's immense strength. Fortunately, it is the only new hostile mob in the 1.19 update.

Allays, frogs, and tadpoles are friendly creatures. Players can use Allay to collect items, while Frogs can be used to create froglight blocks. Breeding frogs will produce tadpoles in The Wild Update.

New blocks and items

Like any other update, version 1.19 will also bring loads of new blocks and items. The Wild Update features mangrove wood, sculk blocks, new music disc, echo shards, disc fragments, mud, and more. Players should be ready for a wild and scary experience in The Wild Update.

