5 Minecraft structures that are most difficult to build (2022)

Minecraft is one of the few games which gives players the freedom to imagine and build almost anything. After players enter the game, they are greeted with this vast map with all sorts of blocks and the liberty to build almost anything. However, some builds might be nearly formidable to build.

Minecraft has hundreds of blocks and nearly endless space for players to let their imaginations run wild. Over the course of 11 years, the Minecraft community has learned newer ways to build some of the most stunning structures in the game. Some of these builds are more difficult to make than others.

Top 5 Minecraft builds that are hard to build (2022)

Although over the years, players have gotten better at the game and in building massive structures, here are 5 structures that are most difficult to build in-game:

5) Underwater city

Huge underwater base (Image via u/Mofandi Reddit)

Building almost anything under the water can be difficult. Players can only breathe in the water briefly and can drown. Hence building a huge underwater base or a city can be a huge task. Although if players use conduits the right way, it can make their lives easier.

4) Sky city

Huge Sky City (Image via u/littlesteelo Reddit)

Building underwater is difficult, but not as difficult as building something up in the sky. Sky City builds are quite popular in the game but are equally challenging to create. Players will have to be cautious to not fall off the build to their eventual deaths. However, an Elytra can significantly help players.

3) Walking house

A walking house (Image via MumboJumbo/YouTube)

This bizzare build was created by a known YouTuber called MumboJumbo and has caught a lot of popularity and attention. This is also considered one of the most complex Redstone contraptions in the game.

Players can move their houses with this build, but it may take them a lot of time to make it accurately.

2) 1:1 real life structures

1:1 Taj Mahal (Image via RockPaperShotgun)

Many players could think of building a real-life structure in Minecraft. But making it on a 1:1 scale can take a lot of time and dedication from not just one but several players. Some of the most stunning real-life structures have been built in the game, but it needs loads of hours of hard work.

1) Custom built island

Custom Island (Image via u/Chrisable_ Reddit)

The most challenging structure to build in the game is a custom made island or mountain. Custom-made natural structures can take the players the most time to build.

If players want to build an island from the ground up, they will need thousands of blocks and will need to plan the whole blueprint of the structure while making it look natural.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

