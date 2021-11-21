5 best sky structures to build in Minecraft

Minecraft utilizes some core principles, which include combat, exploration, and building. Building is one of the most creative aspects of Minecraft, and since the game has an infinite sandbox world, players can build whatever they want, wherever they desire.

With the height and depth of the Minecraft world being increased, players will now have even more room to build whatever they want.

Building in the sky is one of the most fascinating sights to witness. The process can be tricky, but the end result can satisfy even the smartest and most efficient of builders. Listed below are five structures that can be built in the sky in Minecraft.

5 amazing sky builds that players should try out in Minecraft

1) Castle complex

Floating castles in Minecraft (Image via u/Swordself_MC in Minecraft)

Castles require a lot of space to be built. However, the sky has an almost unlimited amount of space, thereby allowing builders to build multiple castles without any restriction.

Floating islands can be found or constructed in Minecraft, and can be used to make a bunch of castles. Every section of the different castle can be connected with stairways.

2) Sky tower

A sky tower Minecraft (Image via u/Spuntysaurus on Reddit)

Similar to a castle, a sky tower acts like a watchtower and can be the source of a beautiful view, especially if the player has a high render distance. Also resembling an end city, this build has many rooms and balconies to stop and enjoy the view. Climbing to the top of the tower presents another challenge that also provides a great visual scene.

3) Flying fish

A pair of fish in Minecraft (Image via u/pixelbiesterofficial)

Fish models are a good build in Minecraft. Since Minecraft’s sky is bathed in blue and white, it can be the perfect setting to build a pair of fish, seemingly going through a huge ocean. This build is easy and unique.

Players can use their imagination as to how to recreate this build according to their own terms. Combining their creativity with the real world fishes, the possibilities are endless.

4) Air balloons

Air balloons in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Air balloons are one of the most common aerial builds in Minecraft. They can be modeled after any mob or entity in the game, as part of their decoration. Their cabins can be made with wooden planks and trapdoors, and the balloon can use wool. Ropes or bamboo can be used to complete the build.

5) Airplane bomber

An airplane bomber is one of the most fascinating aerial builds in Minecraft. The contraption uses an extensive amount of Redstone, and drops TNT as it flies across the sky.

This vehicle can be used to destroy entire villages or clear up a huge amount of area for any reason the player wants to. This build is one of the most creative in Minecraft.

Since the sky is an open space with no restrictions with regards to blocks and other obstructions, building there is prudent, and can allow builders to create fascinating structures like the ones listed above.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan