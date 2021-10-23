5 best building ideas for Minecraft beginners

When new players enter the vast world of Minecraft, they are overwhelmed by it and can feel lost. The vast landscapes, soaring mountains, and deep dark caves can be intimidating at first. Players will want to start building some sort of place where they can kick back and relax after an adventurous day in Minecraft.

But there are different places the player can be in the world, near the mountain, on a beach, in a jungle. Rather than digging a small hole and living in it, the possibilities for unique starter builds are endless.

Minecraft: Best building ideas for beginners

There are all kinds of builds players can make, even if they are beginners. Here are some of the best build ideas for early Minecrafters

5) Wooden hut

This is a tried and tested way to build the first house or any other type of build, by Wood and Wooden Planks. Wood is one of the easiest items to find in Minecraft and hence is the easiest to make builds from. Players can make wooden huts in various shapes forms, with different rooms, storeys and windows.

4) Beach House

When players spawn in Minecraft, chances are there is some sort of water body near them, there can be huge lakes, rivers, or even huge oceans. This is an excellent place to build a beautiful beach house.

The build can be made with birch tree wood for lighter colors, and players can even build a swimming pool connected to the main ocean.

3) Mountain Build

When new players start exploring Minecraft's world, they may soon find huge mountains. This is a unique way to build really interesting spaces inside the mountain, players can dig deep inside a mountain and make some amazing builds inside them.

2) Tree House

If players are in a Jungle, surrounded by huge trees, they can think of making a tree house on top of them. Tree houses are really fun to build and stay in. Players can have all kinds of ideas for making different houses on different trees, and connect them with bridges, and much more.

1) Underwater Build

There are endless building possibilities in Minecraft, so much so that players can build any kind of structure underwater. One of the best and most unique build ideas is to build an underwater base.

Either it can be detached from any main land, or only one side attached to it. It will enable players to truly enjoy the beautiful visuals underwater.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

