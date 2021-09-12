5 best Minecraft treehouse ideas

Building a base can be one of the most enjoyable and practical aspects of Minecraft. While there are so many kinds of houses a gamer can build, a treehouse is definitely one of the coolest.

Trees are of course a staple of Minecraft worlds and with so many variations, players have a lot of options when it comes to treehouses. With so many potential treehouse designs, it is difficult to narrow down the best ones. However, the following ideas are definitely worth a try.

*Disclaimer: this article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.*

Awesome treehouse designs for Minecraft

5) Jungle trees

Jungles are great places to build treehouses. Jungle trees are quite unique and almost always covered in vines, making them easy to climb.

Plus, jungle biomes provide a great area for a base. They are teeming with useful vantage points and resources. Of course, players will have to locate this rare biome first.

4) Multiple trees

In the right biome, there is no shortage of trees in Minecraft. So, why not use as much of them as possible when building a treehouse?

In real life, treehouses are usually quite tiny, but this doesn’t need to be the case in Minecraft. Using multiple trees for a house allows gamers to build as big of a base as they please.

3) Secret tree base

Treehouses can be fun in appearance, but not every gamer wants to be obvious about their base. Minecraft YouTuber Grian came up with a great treehouse design that involves a hidden, underground house rather than one elevated in the trees.

Building one's hidden base near a tree is a great idea. In case of emergencies, the tree can serve as a useful landmark for remembering the base's location. This way, players can enjoy tree-living without being too evident about it.

2) The bigger the better

Gamers do not have to feel limited by the design of a simple, naturally generated Minecraft tree. The tree(s) can be expanded manually into a huge, grand base to work with.

YouTuber Derezero, for example, made an epic treehouse by adding lots of elements to a standard looking tree. They also used lanterns to accentuate the design, making it more rustic.

1) Built-in base

Typically, treehouses are known to be built around a pre-existing tree. But in Minecraft, the possibilities are endless, and that includes the ability to have a house within a tree itself.

With this interesting design, gamers can make their houses the actual base of a tree. The build doesn’t have to be a house or a tree; with enough of the right resources and by modifying the tree's trunk, it can genuinely become a treehouse.

