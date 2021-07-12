5 best Minecraft custom tree designs

Trees are undoubtedly a staple of standard Minecraft worlds.

Minecraft offers a great collection of different tree styles that generate in various biomes throughout any given world seed. This in turn makes for plenty of options in terms of building with wood blocks.

However, typical Minecraft trees can start to feel boring after a while. Because of this, many Minecraft players have started designing and building their own trees.

Here are some of the coolest looking custom Minecraft tree designs.

5 great custom tree designs for Minecraft

#5 - Makeshift Willow

A willow tree is one with leaves that droop down toward the ground instead of sticking up or out of a branch. They are beautiful, but are unfortunately not included in vanilla Minecraft. Luckily, they are incredibly easy to build in the game.

Adding vines that hang off of tree leaves emulates the look of real life willow trees. Some trees generate like this naturally, such as those in swamp or jungle biomes. However, willow trees are often very large, so gamers can make willow trees unique by building them to be quite a bit bigger than a standard Minecraft tree.

Of course, players could do this to a tree that already exists as well. In fact, an entire forest can be transformed into willow trees if desired.

#4 - Christmas Tree

A Christmas tree in Minecraft can be a fun creation for those who celebrate the holiday.

Christmas trees typically have a cone-like or triangle shape and are often full of ornaments and other decorations. With the vast amount of decoration blocks to choose from in the game, building a Christmas tree in Minecraft can add color to a standard green and brown tree palette.

Building a Christmas tree on a Minecraft server is sure to get players into the holiday spirit.

#3 - Palm Tree

With all the wonderfully diverse biomes with different kinds of trees in Minecraft, it is surprising that the tropical palm tree is missing among them.

Palm trees are found in hot areas on the planet. Minecraft players could build palm trees in deserts, where there are usually no trees to be found whatsoever.

The palm tree pictured above uses ancient debris as a trunk base. This best emulates what palm trees look like in real life. However, ancient debris is a rare and valuable ore that gamers may want to keep for more practical uses. A good alternative might be jungle wood, and players can test if stripped wooden blocks or perhaps planks would look best for their design.

If requested enough by fans, there is always a chance that in the future, the Minecraft game developers could consider adding palm trees into the game. Perhaps they could generate on beaches near ocean biomes.

#2 - Mushroom Tree

This mushroom tree design by fWhip on YouTube is an awesome custom tree that Minecraft players can make in their worlds.

This super cute mushroom tree seems to be inspired by the visuals of a dark forest biome given the dark oak and mushroom blocks. However, this custom design gives the tree more personality and dimension.

Something interesting about this tree design is the use of fences. Placing fences of the same wood onto the trunk blocks mimics the look of skinnier branches. This realistic tree design is definitely worth trying out.

#1 - Seasonal Trees

Although Minecraft has so many features based on real life ecosystems and the behavior of nature, one major aspect of the real world that it lacks is the changing of the seasons. Players can travel through nearly every biome and experience weather conditions of all kinds, but there are technically no seasonal changes to these biomes. That’s why the seasonal Minecraft tree design is by far one of the best.

Trees that reflect the changes between the four different seasons can make any Minecraft world feel far more realistic. Perhaps the most interesting among these custom trees is the winter tree due to its unique style. Players can add beautiful details to the tree like icicles in order to give it that chilly winter feel.

MegRae on YouTube has created a tutorial on how to add custom trees inspired by the four seasons into a Minecraft world. Check it out here:

