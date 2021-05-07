The Minecraft Nether update is one of the biggest updates the game has received since its release over a decade ago. Netherite was one of the main features of the 1.16 update.

Netherite is the rarest mineral in Minecraft. Before this update, diamonds used to be the rarest mineral, but netherite cannot be mined, unlike the latter. One netherite ingot can be crafted using four netherite scraps and four gold ingots.

Players can get netherite scraps by smelting ancient debris in a furnace or blast furnace. Ancient debris is among the rarest blocks in Minecraft and can only be found in the nether realm.

This article informs players about ancient debris and where to farm them.

Where to farm ancient debris in Minecraft

Finding ancient debris in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient debris can generate anywhere between height levels 0 to 128. Even though it can be found at all heights, finding them above Y level 22 is extremely rare. Players have a better chance of finding ancient debris around Y level 15.

While searching for ancient debris, players should also consider biomes before starting mining. The chances of ancient debris generation are the same in all biomes. However, biomes such as basalt delta and soul sand valley are filled with their respective blocks above and in the bottom layers.

Efficiency V is best for finding ancient debris through strip mining (Image via Minecraft)

Nether waste, crimson, and warped forests are the best biomes for mining ancient debris. These biomes are made up of netherrack blocks, which can be instantly mined with an efficiency enchanted pickaxe.

Best way to find ancient debris in Minecraft

There are various methods for finding ancient debris in Minecraft. Some means can be very time-consuming, while others are resource-heavy.

Strip mining

Strip mining ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Strip mining is one of the oldest ways to gather ores in Minecraft. Players can find ancient debris by strip mining at Y level 13 to 15.

The best tool for strip mining is a diamond or higher pickaxe enchanted with Efficiency IV or V. Players must remember that ancient debris can only be mined with a diamond or netherite pickaxe.

Bed explosion

Bed explosion in the nether realm (Image via Minecraft)

Due to its high blast resistance, ancient debris is not affected by explosions. When a player tries to sleep on a bed in the nether realm, the bed will explode.

As beds are cheap to craft, players can use them to find ancient debris in Minecraft. TNTs and End Crystals are also viable options for end-game players.