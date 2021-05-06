Top 5 uses of blast furnace in Minecraft (2021)

Since its release a decade ago, Minecraft has received many updates introducing exciting features, changes, new mobs, items, and blocks. All blocks and items can be broadly divided into two categories: Building and Utility.

Building items are used for decorating and constructing bases, whereas utility items have various forms of uses, such as mining, crafting, etc. Minecraft 1.14 Update added many helpful blocks like barrels, smokers, blast furnaces, and more.

This article shares information on the blast furnace, one of the useful blocks in Minecraft. Players can craft a blast furnace using five iron ingots, three smooth stones, and a furnace.

Top 5 uses of blast furnace in Minecraft

#5 - Decoration

Use blast furnace for minor decorations (Image via Minecraft)

Blast Furnace has a greyish-metallic texture, unlike any other block. In front of the blast furnace, players can find its mouth burning with a bright lava flame when an ore is smelting. Blast furnaces are the right equipment for building a forgery in Minecraft.

#4 - Note blocks

Players can produce bass drum sounds with blast furnace(Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is a game made for everybody, even for musical artists. Using note blocks, players can create musical tunes in Minecraft. The note block can produce 16 unique musical instrument sounds, including xylophone, guitar, and more.

The type of sound depends on the block beneath the note block. Players can produce a "bass drum" by placing a note block on top of any blast furnace.

#3 - Light Sources

Blast furnace produces light (Image via Minecraft)

Like regular furnaces, blast furnaces produce light when an ore is smelting inside. Players can use blast furnaces to make a beautiful fireplace in their base. Blast Furnace's mouth is suited for building warm and cozy living room space.

#2 - Smelting ores

Smelting iron ore (Image via Minecraft)

The primary use of blast furnaces is smelting ores in Minecraft. Blast furnaces can cook items twice as fast as a regular furnace. Players can save time by using blast furnaces for smelting ores.

In the upcoming Caves and Cliffs Update, players will also be able to smelt raw ores in blast furnaces.

#1 - Armorer

Master-level Armorer offers diamond armor (Image via Minecraft)

Players can turn an unemployed villager into an armorer by placing a blast furnace near him. The armored villager has one of the best trades in the game. Players can buy enchanted diamond armor using emeralds from a master-level armorer.