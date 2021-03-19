Top 5 Minecraft Villagers based on their trades

Villager Trading is an easy way to get many resources in Minecraft.

In Minecraft, villagers are passive mobs that live and work inside villages. Ever since the 1.14 update, villager trading has received a boost in the game. It added many new items to the villager trading table. Villagers only deal in one currency: Emeralds. Players can find villagers in almost all biomes in Minecraft, including desert and snowy tundra.

Depending on their job, villagers will offer various types of trades. There are five different villager trade levels: Novice, Apprentice, Journeyman, Expert, and Master. Villagers level up by trading. Players can reduce trade prices by turning a villager into a zombie villager and curing him with a splash potion of weakness and golden apple. Out of 13 working villagers, here are the five best villagers in Minecraft based on their trades.

Top 5 Minecraft Villagers

#5 - Toolsmith

Image via Minecraft

An unemployed village turns into a toolsmith by taking the job at a smithing table. As the name suggests, toolsmith trades various tools and tool-related items. At the apprentice level, this guy will trade emeralds for iron. The best trade unlocks at the Expert and Master level. Players can buy an enchanted diamond pickaxe, ax and shovel for emeralds. There is also a chance to get diamond hoe trade at the journeyman level.

#4 - Weaponsmith

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Weaponsmith works on a grindstone, and does dealings related to weapons in Minecraft. At the Master Trade level, players can buy an enchanted diamond sword and ax from him. Weaponsmith is the best source of diamond weaponry in the game. By zombifying the villagers and curing them, players can reduce the prices to one emerald for each item.

#3 - Farmer

Image via Minecraft

Farmers are an excellent source of emeralds in Minecraft. They accept all types of crop trades, such as wheat, carrot, beetroot, carrot, pumpkin, and melons. Players can earn emeralds from villagers without leveling them up. They unlock better trades early at the apprentice and journeyman level.

After curing them, farmers will trade one emerald for a pumpkin or melon. Farmers also sell golden carrots and glistering melons at the master level.

#2 - Armorer

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Armorers provide some of the best trades in Minecraft. Players can buy a complete set of chainmail armor from a couple of armorers. Unlike other armors, chainmail is not craftable. Players can also sell iron ingots to these villagers and earn some emeralds.

At the Master level, players can buy a complete set of diamond armor from Armorer. These prices can also be reduced to one emerald using the zombifying method.

#1 - Librarian

Image via Minecraft

All it needs is just one lecturn and an unemployed villager to get any enchanted book in Minecraft. Place a lecture in front of a villager. Check his trades and see whether there is a good enchantment book like mending or not. If it isn't there, break the lecturn and place it again. Check the trades and repeat the process until he trades a good enchantment book.

Players can also farm emeralds by selling ink sacs and books to the librarian. There is a simple trading glitch that players can exploit. This method requires librarians who sell bookshelves and buy books. Players can reduce the prices of bookshelves and books to one emerald by zombifying and curing them. Buy lots of bookshelves at one emerald each. Break them to get three books and sell them for one emerald. Easy infinite emeralds with 300% profit every time.