A blast furance is a utility block in Minecraft that can be used to smelt ores and metal items two times faster than a furnace.

Tools, weapons, and armor are crucial items that increase the survivability and capability of Minecraft players who have them. While it may be possible to take on fierce enemies or other players without them, having these items makes these king of encounters a whole lot easier.

A blast furnace will help Minecraft players gear up quickly, as the utility block acts similar to furnaces, but for specifically smelting ore and metal-related items.

Players who are looking to add one of these utility blocks to their arsenal, will be overjoyed to learn that they are rather simple to make. The crafting components for a blast furnace are all available in the depths of Minecraft's Overworlds.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can craft a blast furnace of their very own.

How to make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

In order for Minecraft players to make a blast furnace, they will need to gather all the necessary crafting components first. A large portion of the Minecraft player base is probably already familiar with furnaces, which makes this an ideal place to start.

The crafting recipe for a furnace in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Furnaces are simple and straightforward to make. Minecraft players will just need to combine eight pieces of cobblestone at a crafting table. The only blank space left in the crafting window, should be the one in the very middle.

Cobblestone can be gathered by mining stone blocks that are found all across the various biomes of Minecraft. While players are out collecting cobblestone for their furnace, they should be sure to also grab a few extra pieces as well.

These will come in handy and escalate the preparation process for making the blast furnace itself.

The crafting recipe for a blast furnace in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

In order to craft the blast furnace, players will need to combine a furnace, three pieces of smooth stone, and five iron ingots at a crafting table. Smooth stone can be acquired by smelting stone blocks in a furnace with a fuel source such as coal.

Players can get stone blocks by mining them with a silk touch enchanted pickaxe or by smelting cobblestone in a furnace with a fuel source.

Iron ingots can be acquired by smelting iron ore in a furnace with a fuel source. Iron ore itself can be found in the depths of Minecraft's Overworld, typically in caves, mineshafts, ravines, and other underground places. In order to mine iron ore, Minecraft players will need at least a stone pickaxe or one of higher quality.

Iron ingots can also be found in a variety of chests from naturally generated structures throughout the game.

Once Minecraft players have assembled all of the components, they will just need to combine them at a crafting table.

