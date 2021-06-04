How to farm vines in Minecraft 

Minecraft players can try vine farming to quickly obtain large quantities of vines in the game. This way, they will not need to go to different biomes to hunt for vines.

Vines are usually found in jungle biomes around the Minecraft world. These vines tend to be attached to jungle trees or can be seen hanging down from a canopy. Players can sometimes find them in woodland mansions or swamps.

Players can use vines as a substitute for ladders. They can use them to climb up to high places. However, it may not be as safe as using ladders or scaffolding.

Vines are as easy to break as leaves are, but players will need shears in order to collect them. If they are mined with anything besides shears in Java Edition, the vines will just break and players will not be able to collect them.

In the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, players can also mine vines with an axe that is enchanted with Silk Touch. If vines are mined with anything besides shears or an enchanted axe, they will break.

What players will need to farm vines in Minecraft

Players can watch the video above to get a better understanding of vine farming in Minecraft.

Vines are usually attached to jungle trees or can be seen hanging down from a canopy (Image via Reddit)

Vine farming is basically a method that Minecraft players can use to get a large amount of vines in a more efficient way.

Players should ensure that they have lots of iron when farming vines. Since vines can only be collected by using shears or an enchanted axe with Silk Touch, having iron and an enchantment table with lapis is very important.

Minecraft players can start creating a vine farm by following these steps:

Players should create a platform with an area of 11 blocks by 14 blocks and make it one block deep. They can then obtain simple building materials along with redstone components. Players will need to gather 2 suspensers, 16 redstone dust, 3 hoppers, 2 buckets of water, 9 shears, 2 stone pressure plates, 10 stone slabs, 2 chests, 130 building blocks, 30 vines Next, they should make the walls of the platform. Players can place a dispenser on each side with a pressure plate in front of it. They should make sure that the dispenser is upright Players should then place a water bucket in the dispensers to allow water to flow out of both sides of the farm when the pressure plates are triggered.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh