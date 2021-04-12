Top 5 uses of leaves in Minecraft

Leaves in Minecraft are just another part of the tree, but they do contribute to the game.

They harbor drops that many players need, some even waiting around for an apple to fall because they've neglected to satiate their hunger. They can also serve a role in composting and Redstone transmission.

Leaves are categorized as decoration blocks usually, and they do serve their purpose as such. They can transform a house that's uncannily plain into one with history.

Top uses for leaves in Minecraft

#5 - Outside decoration for a whimsical house

A house with leaves around it (Image via Minecraft)

A player can add bunches of leaves and other vegetation to the outside of their base to give it a more grown-over appearance. This can make the home feel more "lived in," and playing Minecraft becomes even more personal.

Players can layer leaves atop the roof or above doors to achieve a house aesthetic that's stood for a while and has character.

#4 - In-home decorations

Plants can be a great way to add some color to a player's home. Using Minecraft leaves as faux shrubs can do the trick.

The sapling may look small and helpless, but did you know it’s actually the oldest item in Minecraft?



Learn all about this secretly ancient byproduct of your mindless tree-punching:



↣ https://t.co/v3QsD7th6v ↢ pic.twitter.com/UyGVUwmJrn — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 8, 2020

Saplings, dropped by trees, also make excellent potted plants. Players can view them as their in-game Bonzai.

#3 - Leafstone - using leaves as a Redstone component

This Redstone feature can only be executed in the Java Edition. To balance out the disadvantage, leaves will become useful to bees in the next Bedrock update.

Leaves can help in Redstone transmission in Minecraft, as they change every tick, which is 1/2 of a Redstone tick. Observers can pick this change up and make it useful for transmission at that pace.

#2 - Using leaves as a source for tree drops

Leaves that are naturally generated disappear if not connected to a log. This can be seen when a player has punched/chopped down a tree, and the leaves go away after a short period.

Leaves can drop items, which players need to heed from time to time (Image via Minecraft)

It's also worth noting that the leaves drop items, including apples, saplings, and sticks.

#1 - Composting

Leaves can be composted in Minecraft to produce bonemeal.

Is there anything more exciting in this world than compost? NO. That's why it's in this week's Java snapshot. You're welcome!



↣ https://t.co/CNgxXSlQNk ↢ pic.twitter.com/h409P7pGbn — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 16, 2019

They have a 30% chance of increasing the compost level, which is significant enough to be recognized as one of the best uses for leaves.

One of the most common uses for bonemeal is to boost the rate at which saplings grow into trees. Wood is precious in the game despite its abundance, and it's a perpetual cycle that puts leaves to use.

Note: This article reflects the user's views.